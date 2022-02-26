Rohit Sharma will look to maintain a clean slate and extend his winning run as full-time skipper when the hosts take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. India have not lost a single T20I since the defeat to New Zealand last year in the World Cup, winning 10 on the bounce, out of which 7 have been under Rohit's leadership. If India win the second match against Sri Lanka then it will be third consecutive victory under Rohit's captaincy in the shortest format. India had earlier clean swept New Zealand and West Indies.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played on Saturday, February 26.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match?

The online live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live coverage on sports.ndtv.com/cricket

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)