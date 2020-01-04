 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

"Where Do You End?" Virat Kohli Makes Passionate Case Against Four-Day Tests

Updated: 04 January 2020 15:40 IST

Virat Kohli said that while changes like day-night Tests can help pull more crowds, the longest format of the game should not be tinkered with too much.

"Where Do You End?" Virat Kohli Makes Passionate Case Against Four-Day Tests
Virat Kohli was staunchly against the idea of Test matches being shortened from five days to four days. © AFP

Team India captain Virat Kohli took a firm stance against the International Cricket Council's proposal of converting Test matches into four-day affairs. "According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can't be tinkered with too much. I don't believe so," the No.1-ranked Test batsman told reporters ahead of India's first T20 International (T20I) against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Kohli said that while changes like Day-Night Tests help attract more crowds, it would be unfair to the format to tinker too much and reduce the number of days.

"Then you are purely only talking about getting numbers, entertainment and you know. I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Tests. I mean where do you end. Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing," he said.

"So I don't endorse that at all. I don't think that is fair to the purest format of the game. How cricket started initially, and you know five-day Tests was the highest of tests you can have at the International level," the Indian skipper added.

Kohli kept with his stance of being a purist, reiterating his decision to not be part of the England Cricket Board's 100-ball format.

"T20 was a revelation (in terms) of introduction of a new format. I was asked about the 100-ball format and I said I am not going to go and try myself out in another kind of format because there's already so much going on," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The ICC is mulling the idea of converting Tests into four-day affairs
  • Virat Kohli strongly opposed the idea, saying the intent won't be right
  • He said the "purest form of the game" shouldn't be tinkered with too much
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Flaunts New Haircut Ahead Of Sri Lanka T20Is, Anil Kapoor Reacts
Virat Kohli Flaunts New Haircut Ahead Of Sri Lanka T20Is, Anil Kapoor Reacts
India Capable Of Winning All ICC tournaments: Brian Lara
India Capable Of Winning All ICC tournaments: Brian Lara
Virat Kohli Reveals What Makes Him And Anushka Sharma Smile, Shares "Unnoticed" Beauty
Virat Kohli Reveals What Makes Him And Anushka Sharma Smile, Shares "Unnoticed" Beauty
"He Always Stood Out": Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On His Rival From 2008 U-19 World Cup
"He Always Stood Out": Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On His Rival From 2008 U-19 World Cup
"Pleasant Surprise": Virat Kohli Congratulates Hardik Pandya On Engagement With Natasa Stankovic
"Pleasant Surprise": Virat Kohli Congratulates Hardik Pandya On Engagement With Natasa Stankovic
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.