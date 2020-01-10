Virat Kohli became the quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as captain as India took on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 international tie here on Friday. Kohli needed just one run to reach the milestone and the batting ace took a single off Lakshan Sandakan to get there. He became the sixth international skipper to reach the mark and the second Indian after MS Dhoni .

India won the the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after registering a convincing 78-run win in the third T20I on Friday.

Openers KL Rahul, who top-scored with 54, and Shikhar Dhawan, who hit 52, stitched together a 97-run partnership as India amassed 201/6 after being put in to bat by Lasith Malinga.

India's limited overs mainstay opener Rohit Sharma was rested for the just-concluded series. With India looking to find their best combination ahead of the T20 World Cup to be played in October, Kohli is now spoiled for choice as far as openers are concerned.

However, the Indian skipper gave a stern response to the query. "All three openers are pretty strong players, and it's great to have players playing well in the team. It gives you options. But I think people need to stop pitting players against each other," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Virat Kohli added that cricket is a team sport and he does not endorse the idea of "pitting people against each other".

"It's all about a team game. I don't endorse this idea of putting people in the team against each other," Virat Kohli added.