 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

"Nowhere To Go": Former Sri Lanka Cricketer, Stuck In Pune Traffic, Tweets Video

Updated: 09 January 2020 14:56 IST

Russel Arnold is in Pune as part of the commentary panel for the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka.

"Nowhere To Go": Former Sri Lanka Cricketer, Stuck In Pune Traffic, Tweets Video
Russel Arnold was caught in a massive traffic jam in Pune. © Twitter

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold had a tough time after landing in Pune, which is scheduled to host the third T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Friday. The former Sri Lanka all-rounder, who is a part of the commentary panel, got stuck in traffic jam while heading towards his hotel from the airport and posted a video of a traffic snarl on his official Twitter handle, saying he was stuck in the middle of the road with nowhere to go.

"Oh dear, nowhere to go#pune," Arnold captioned the 20-second video following which several twitter users said that traffic congestion was a usual affair in Pune.

In 44 Tests, Arnold scored 1821 runs with three tons and 10 half centuries beside claiming 11 wickets. In ODIs, the 46-year-old hit 3,950 runs from 180 matches with 40 wickets to go with it.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to seal the series in Pune while Lasith Malinga-led Lankans will aim to level it. The first game in Guwahati was washed out due to unseasonal rain and wet patches on the pitch.

India had defeated the Islanders by seven wickets in the second T20I in Indore.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Russel Arnold Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Arnold is part of the commentary team for the India vs Sri Lanka series
  • He was in Pune for the third T20I between the two teams
  • He got caught in a massive traffic jam and tweeted a video
Related Articles
Wishes Pour In From Cricket Fraternity As Ravichandran Ashwin Turns 33
Wishes Pour In From Cricket Fraternity As Ravichandran Ashwin Turns 33
India vs Sri Lanka: VVS Laxman Trolls Russel Arnold Over ODI Series Prediction
India vs Sri Lanka: VVS Laxman Trolls Russel Arnold Over ODI Series Prediction
India vs Sri Lanka: Constant Cricket Between Two Teams Can Become Boring, Says Russell Arnold
India vs Sri Lanka: Constant Cricket Between Two Teams Can Become Boring, Says Russell Arnold
India in Sri Lanka: Russel Arnold Believes the Visitors Have Variety in Fast Bowling
India in Sri Lanka: Russel Arnold Believes the Visitors Have Variety in Fast Bowling
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.