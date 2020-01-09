Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold had a tough time after landing in Pune, which is scheduled to host the third T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Friday. The former Sri Lanka all-rounder, who is a part of the commentary panel, got stuck in traffic jam while heading towards his hotel from the airport and posted a video of a traffic snarl on his official Twitter handle, saying he was stuck in the middle of the road with nowhere to go.