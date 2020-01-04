Rishabh Pant, who has been drawing a lot of flak for his below-par glove work in some of India's recent outings, is working on his fitness for the upcoming assignments. The young wicket-keeper is currently in Guwahati where the first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the upcoming three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday. Rishabh Pant took to Twitter and posted a video where he can be seen getting some boxing practice with the Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach, Nick Webb. There is a second part of the video as well where Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen trading some blows with the coach from New Zealand. It looks like a regular workout video until Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson join Yuzvendra Chahal and it ends up looking like a scene straight out of a comedy movie. "During Workout vs After Workout," Rishabh Pant captioned the video.

Chief selector MSK Prasad had said last month that Pant will have to work on his skills and that is why he will train under a specialist wicket-keeping coach.

"Pant needs to improve his keeping skills. We will have him work under a specialist wicket-keeping coach," Prasad said after the Indian team selection for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is against Sri Lanka, which will be followed by three ODIs against Australia starting January 14.