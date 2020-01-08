 
India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini Says It's "Important To Use Variations" In T20 Cricket

Updated: 08 January 2020 00:02 IST

India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini troubled the Sri Lankan batsmen to return superb figures of 2/18 in four overs as India won the 2nd T20I by seven wickets.

India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini won the player of the match award in 2nd T20I. © AFP

Navdeep Saini, who starred with the ball in India's facile seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) in Indore on Tuesday, said that he is gaining in confidence with both the white and red ball amid growing calls for his inclusion in the Test squad. Saini bowled with searing pace on Tuesday and troubled the Sri Lankan batsmen to return superb figures of 2/18 in four overs as India restricted Sri Lanka to 142/9 after choosing to field first.

The batters then did the job with ease as India won with 15 balls to spare, scoring 144/3 in 17.3 overs.

"I am gaining confidence with both white ball and red ball," Saini (27) said at the post match presentation ceremony after being adjudged Man of the Match.

"When I made my T20I debut, I wanted to bowl fast, but now I know the importance of the slower deliveries," he added.

"I practiced well and was confident. It's important to be confident and it's also important to use the variations. I was more happy to take a wicket with the yorker (Danushka Gunathilaka)," he said after the match.

Saini has so far played eight T20Is and one ODI for India.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Navdeep Saini Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 Cricket India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I
Highlights
  • Navdeep Saini starred with the ball in India's seven-wicket win
  • Navdeep Saini returned superb figures of 2/18 in four overs
  • Navdeep Saini won the player of the match award in 2nd T20I
