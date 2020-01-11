 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini Says Bowling Fast Comes Naturally To Him

Updated: 11 January 2020 00:13 IST

Navdeep Saini turned heads with his express pace and picked up five wickets in the just-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini Says Bowling Fast Comes Naturally To Him
India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini was declared the man of the series. © AFP

India pacer Navdeep Saini was declared man of the series after India sealed a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka with a comprehensive 78-run victory in the third T20I in Pune on Friday. Saini picked up five wickets in two matches that were played in the series after the first game was washed out and turned heads with his express pace. Saini is seen as a better red ball bowler in the domestic circuit, but the seamer said that he is now finding it easier to bowl with the white ball.

"When I used to play with the red ball earlier, I used to find bowling with the white ball difficult," said Saini in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"But now after practicing, I have been finding it easier and am improving. My seniors have been helping me as well, telling me how to bowl in different situations," he said.

On Friday, Saini took three wickets for 28 runs, including the match-winning final wicket.

Saini said that he takes care of his fitness while bowling quick comes naturally to him.

"Bowling fast comes naturally to me. I look after my gym and diet and playing for India is a big deal. I have been playing with the red ball only for the last four-five years, before that I was playing with the tennis ball only," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Navdeep Saini Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 Cricket India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Navdeep Saini turned heads with his express pace in Sri Lanka T20I series
  • Saini picked up 5 wickets in two matches that were played in the series
  • Navdeep Saini was adjudged the man of the series
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: India Dominate Sri Lanka To Claim Three-Match T20I Series 2-0
India vs Sri Lanka: India Dominate Sri Lanka To Claim Three-Match T20I Series 2-0
"Yorker Queen": Yuzvendra Chahal
"Yorker Queen": Yuzvendra Chahal's Cheeky Dig At India Pacer Post Indore T20I. Watch Video
India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini Says It
India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini Says It's "Important To Use Variations" In T20 Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Says "One Guy Will Be Surprise Package" In India
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Says "One Guy Will Be Surprise Package" In India's T20 World Cup Squad
India vs South Africa: Furious Rohit Sharma Asks Navdeep Saini To Use His Brain - Watch
India vs South Africa: Furious Rohit Sharma Asks Navdeep Saini To Use His Brain - Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.