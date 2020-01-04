 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal In Race For Huge Indian Record In T20Is

Updated: 04 January 2020 17:11 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal has 52 T20I wickets while Jasprit Bumrah is hot on his heels with 51 scalps in the shortest format of the game.

India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal In Race For Huge Indian Record In T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah will look to overtake Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's leading T20I wicket-taker. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah is set to be back in action for India when they take on Sri Lanka in the first T20 International (T20I) in Guwahati on Sunday and he will be eyeing a massive record for India in the shortest format of the game. But India's pace spearhead will face some competition from legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is also set to play at the Barsapara Stadium. Chahal is currently India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game, tied at 52 wickets with experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Bumrah, however, is hot on their heels, with 51 scalps to his name in T20Is. Both of them now have a chance to take the lead as the country's leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

Bumrah has been out of action since India's tour of the West Indies last year with a stress fracture, missing the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies, but will look to return to doing what he does best - send batsmen packing.

Chahal has his 52 wickets from just 36 matches while Bumrah has played 42 T20Is for his 51 wickets. The match against Sri Lanka is likely to see Ravichandran Ashwin, with 52 scalps from 46 matches, lose his place atop India's list of wicket takers in the shortest format.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Bumrah's return to the team with a video of the pacer smashing the stumps in training.

Bumrah termed 2019 a year full of "accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories", adding that he is looking forward to 2020.

"2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I'm looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer!" Bumrah had tweeted on New Year's Eve.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I India India Cricket Team Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chahal is tied with Ashwin as India's leading T20I wicket-taker
  • They both have 52 wickets each
  • Jasprit Bumrah is hot on their heels with 51 scalps in the format
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Preview: Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan In Focus As India Look To Begin Year On A High
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Preview: Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan In Focus As India Look To Begin Year On A High
Jasprit Bumrah "Back In Comfort Zone" Ahead Of Sri Lanka T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah "Back In Comfort Zone" Ahead Of Sri Lanka T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah Returns, BCCI Makes The Announcement With A Smashing Video
Jasprit Bumrah Returns, BCCI Makes The Announcement With A Smashing Video
Jasprit Bumrah Looking Forward To 2020 After "Making Memories" In 2019
Jasprit Bumrah Looking Forward To 2020 After "Making Memories" In 2019
Virat Kohli Leaves Steve Smith Behind To End 2019 On Top Of ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Leaves Steve Smith Behind To End 2019 On Top Of ICC Test Rankings
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.