9.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Shorter again and on middle, Dhananjaya lofts it over the bowler's head and takes two. 50-run stand up between the two. It is a good partnership but they still have a very long way to go.
9.4 overs (1 Run) The slider, it is quicker and around middle, Mathews pushes it down to long on and takes one. The partnership between two is 49.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on the pads, Dhananjaya looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sri Lanka have stepped on the gas here! 25 in the last 7 balls. Dhananjaya makes room and Chahal tosses it up outside off. Dhananjaya lofts it over covers and it goes all the way. They need to keep going.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands! End of a huge over. 19 from it. This is tossed up on middle, Mathews lofts it with ease over the long on fence and it goes all the way.
8.5 overs (1 Run) He too follows the boundary with a single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva joins the act now. Not off the middle but he won't care. Shorter and around off, DdS looks to loft it over the covers off the back foot. The ball though squirts off the outside edge and goes through backward point for a boundary.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Sundar bowls it quicker and on off, AM guides it through point for one.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finally some intent shown by a Sri Lankan batter. Mathews brings out the slog sweep and nails it. Clears the mid-wicket fence.
8.1 overs (1 Run) OHHH! That has just about missed the off pole! Shorter and just outside off, it comes back in. De Silva looks to pull but it stays low. Beats the bat and just about misses the off pole. It hits the keeper and goes towards the leg side. A bye taken.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish again and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Mathews lunges and works it through mid-wicket for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter again, de Silva rocks back and punches it through covers for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease. One run added to the total.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pushed through covers for one.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome into the attack, Chahal. Shorter and outside off, Dhananjaya goes back, plays it late and guides it through backward point for a boundary.
Time for some spin now. The leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is on!
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Two taken! This is on the pads, Mathews works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket for two.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the stumps again, it is once again blocked. So Sri Lanka might have decided to play out the 20 overs.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the stumps, blocked.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is eased down to long on for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is nudged around the corner for one.
Washington Sundar is on now!
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter and on middle, Dhananjaya pulls it through mid-wicket and it races away. He looks solid here. Sri Lanka stuttering here at 35/4 at the end of Powerplay. India were 63/0 at this stage.
5.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the off pole, blocked.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! Shorter and outside off, it is guided towards point.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is guided to point.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite! That has gone to the fence like a tracer bullet. It is shorter and outside off, Dhananjaya opens the face and guides it through point. No need to run for those. Good way to get off the mark.
5.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short and wide outside off, Dhananjaya looks to cut but misses.
Dhananjaya de Silva is the new man in.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! KABOOM! This guy is getting better with each game! Bowled a corker of a yorker to get a wicket in the last game and does so again over here. Just unplayable! The first ball he bowls, to execute it so correctly is just brilliant. It sneaks right under the bat as Perera looks to jam it out and the stumps are disturbed.