9.6 overs (1 Run) Rahul now takes one by flicking this through mid-wicket. So just the 4 singles after the biggie.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Well played in the end! Dhawan comes down the track but Hasaranga shortens his length. It is the googly. Dhawan does well to push it down to long off for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
9.3 overs (1 Run) One more single as Rahul works it through mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Now an easy single as Dhawan gently pushes it down to long off for one.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He has nailed that one! It is tossed up outside off, Dhawan brings out the slog sweep and hammers it well over the mid-wicket fence for a huge one.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A drag down but Dhawan only manages to pull it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, this is worked towards wide long on and a single results.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Dhawan looks to be innovative! Brings out the reverse sweep to this delivery outside off but misses. It hits his pad and rolls on the leg side. A single taken. Leg bye signaled.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul nudges it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) That is a poor delivery to begin but only a single comes from it! It is shorter and outside off, Rahul hammers it back towards the bowler. Sandakan gets a hand to it but it bursts through and goes towards long off for one.
Lakshan Sandakan is on now. Malinga throwing almost everything here but unable to get the breakthrough.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Does so! Just a single! 6 from his first. On off, this is eased through covers for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on middle, Dhawan goes back and works it through mid-wicket for one more run. Just the five runs from the over so far. Needs to end it well.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads again, Dhawan works it to short fine leg and calls for one but is sent back.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, Rahul stays back and whips it down to long on for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A nice delivery to begin with! It lands on off, Dhawan looks to play for the turn into him but it goes straight on and beats the outside edge.
Wanindu Hasaranga is on now! He was a ray of hope in the last game. Malinga needs him to break this partnership which is already taking the game away from the visitors.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Now punches it wide of the fielder at point and gets a single to get through the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Once again the repeat of the previous delivery. He finds the man at point again.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Shikhar cuts it but finds point.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slashed through backward point. Trademark Dhawan shot this. Length ball outside off, Dhawan cuts it hardly through backward point. Sandakan runs to his left from third man and almost stops it with the dive but he fails to pull it back cleanly and the ball touches the fence.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mathews goes wide outside off but goes extremely wide as it is outside the tramline. Dhawan does not even offer a shot to this.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Very good shot and also good running but there is protection in the deep here as well. Full and wide outside off, Dhawan slahses it through covers but the fielder at sweeper cover runs to his left and cleans it up. The batter takes a couple.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Rahul drives it through cover-point for a single as there is protection in the deep.
Mathews is back on. Was expensive in his first as he went for 13 in that over.
5.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Rahul is well in! This is fuller and on middle, it is driven to the mid on fielder. The batters go for a run. The fielder picks the ball up and hits bull's eye at the non-striker's end. An appeal but no Sri Lankan player seems excited. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show that Rahul is well in. A single to end the Powerplay, a brilliant one for India. They are 63 for 0 after it.
Direct hit but Rahul seems to be in! The umpire though, just to be sure has taken it upstairs.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A rare dot! Shortish and around off, Rahul guides it to the man at point.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again but slightly outside off, Dhawan looks to cut but ends up chopping it towards third man for one.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the front foot this time! On the fuller side and around off, Dhawan lunges forward and creams it through covers. No need to run for those.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan is in some touch! Slightly shorter and outside off, there is not a lot of room on offer but Dhawan arches back and then cuts it over point and it races away. He is dealing in boundaries here.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.