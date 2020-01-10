A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India are 201/6. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
It was a tough day in the field for Sri Lanka. After opting to bowl,the visitors got to a terrible start but Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan pulled things back for their side. It looked like Sri Lanka would manage to restrict the hosts to an average score on this batting friendly pitch but once again towards the end the tourists lost the plot and now have a mammoth task of chasing 202. Sandakan was the star with the ball, ending up with a very good figures of 4-0-35-3.
Live Score
After being put into bat, India got off to a superb start as openers, Dhawan and Rahul started on the 5th gear and set the platform with a 97-run opening stand. But once Dhawan departed after getting to his fifty, the hosts started to lose wickets. From 97/0 they found themselves at 122/4. Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey then steadied the ship with a brisk 42-run stand. But once the Indian skipper departed, Sundar followed him in the next ball. It looked like India would struggle to reach 180 but firecrackers towards the end from Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur ensured India went past the 200-run mark.
Blistering finish from Thakur and Pandey. 19 from the last over and 59 from the last 4 overs has seen India post a mammoth total of 201.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple and up comes the 200! Very full and on middle, this is jammed out over the bowler. Two taken. INDIA END WITH 201!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is raining boundaries here in this last over! Kumara is not sure where to bowl at the moment. He bangs this short. Pandey loves the short balls. It is pulled hard through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss on the leg stump, Thakur hits it towards mid off for one.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over covers! Thakur really bags a punch! It is another length ball and there is width on offer this time. Thakur hammers it over the cover fielder and gets another boundary.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is another top shot! Wow! Right over the bowler's head! A length delivery around middle, Thakur just lofts it over the bowler's head and it goes for a biggie.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower one on middle, this is hit hard down towards long on for a couple. It was another slower one, Thakur did really well to wait and then hit it.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Full and on middle, this is hit towards long on for one. 15 from Malinga's last. He was not at his best here tonight. Ends with figures of 4-0-40-0.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, it is hit down to long off for one.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carved away! Shorter in length and outside off, Pandey stands tall and guides it through point for a boundary. This is already an expensive over.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Comedy of errors there! It is a full ball around middle, Pandey strokes it straight back past the bowler. The fielder from long off runs to his right, slides and then looks to lob the ball towards the fielder at long on. He though slips, it goes behind him. However, he recovers and does not concede an extra run. Two taken.
18.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... lands safe! A full ball and on off, Thakur swings again but mistimes it completely. It lands safe in the mid off region and a run is taken.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Take that, Malinga! What a hit that is. It is shorter and it is the slower one outside off. Thakur stands tall, waits for it and then smashes it over the long on fence for a biggie. Ideal start to the over.
Lasith Malinga to bowl out now!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Thakur punches it through the off side for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. It is over the stumps, Shardul ducks under it and the umpire stretches his arms to signal it as wide.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Manish guides it towards third man for a single.
Shardul Thakur is the new man in!
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Sundar walks back for a golden duck. Back of a length delivery around off, Washington straightaway goes for a shot as he tries to play the upper cut. Ends up finding the man at third man for perfection. Once again India lose two wickets in quick succession. Very good comeback from the Lankans. They have roared their way back in this game.
17.3 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! The Indian skipper has thrown it away here. Both these batsmen are extremely quick between the wickets but the second was just not there for the taking. Fuller on off and middle, Kohli whips it towards backward square leg. Gunathilaka charges from fine leg and quickly gets to the ball. Virat challenges Gunathilaka's arm and goes for the second. Manish was hesitant but Virat was on his bike which had no brake. Danushka sends a decent throw to the right of the keeper. Perera dives and dislodges all the stumps. The umpire goes upstairs but Virat is already walking. One look at the replay and the giant screen shows OUT!
A run out appeal and Kohli is already walking back! It was a suicidal run and this looks out.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Now smashes it to wide long on for a single.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Manish is making his return count. Off cutter on middle, Pandey picks it early. He stays on his back foot and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Lahiru Kumara is back.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Poor bowling again but this time it only costs two! Full and on the pads, it is once again worked behind square on the leg side. It is closer to the fielder in the deep, he runs to his right, slides and keeps it down to two.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another gift and Kohli surely won't let it go! It is a full toss on the pads, Kohli whips it behind square on the leg side and it races away to the fence.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Good bowling! A yorker on middle, Pandey jams it out towards mid-wicket and takes one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Very full now and on middle, Kohli works it through square leg and takes one.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Straight as an arrow! Probably the shot of the game. Also, the 150 is up. It is slightly fuller and on middle, Kohli shows the full face of the bat and lobs it straight over the bowler's head for a biggie.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Angled into the pads, Kohli works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket and takes two. Good running!
Change in bowling! Angelo Mathews comes back on. 3rd over for him. A lot of people are surprised seeing that.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Pandey looks to punch but it comes off the outer half of his bat. End of a very good spell from Hasaranga. 4-0-27-0, from his quota. He came in when India were on fire but he has put some water on it.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Short outside off, Pandey cuts it wide of deep point and gets a couple.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and off, Kohli milks it to long on for a run.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot. Sri Lanka coming back in this one. Short and spinning away, VK cuts it but finds point.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Pandey pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Excellent googly. It spins in and comes in quicker. Manish Pandey is lucky to get his bat down late.