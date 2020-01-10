A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 202, are 26/4. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Another boundary! 11 from the over. Still below the run rate needed/ Mathews comes down the track and Thakur bowls it short. It is pulled through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Perera pushes it to mid on and a run is taken.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on the body, Perera looks to pull but is hurried into the shot. It hits the glove and rolls towards mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is right off the middle and a boundary! Full and on off, KP drags it over mid on and it races away. That was in his arc, Sri Lanka need a lot more of these.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Yes, no and then eventually they take a run! Back of a length and on off, this is pushed towards covers. Mathews wants a run but Perera is not sure. They then go for it and complete it.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Mistimed but a run! On a length and around off, Perera looks to smash it down the ground but gets it nowhere off the middle. It lands in no man's land in the mid off region. One taken.
Change of ends for Thakur!
3.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden from Bumrah! India are off to an excellent start. Length ball outside off, Mathews cuts it straight to point. 187 needed off 96 now. The required rate has gone up close to 12.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Mathews looks to punch it but does so off the inner half of his bat towards cover.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard on off, AM blocks it.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, it is an away swinger which Bumrah has developed recently. Mathews leaves it alone.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Mathews throws his bat at it but misses.
Angelo Mathews is the new man in.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Run Out! Sri Lanka in the deep end of troubled waters in just the 4th over of the game. Another batter is back in the hut and the huge target looks next to impossible to achieve now. Full toss on the pads, Kusal looks to flick but gets hit on the pad. There is a huge appeal from Bumrah. The ball moves towards backward point and Perera meanwhile looks to steal a leg bye. There is hesitation from both the batter but they go for it. Manish Pandey charges to the ball and sees Oshada is long way out so he runs to the stumps and dislodges the bails at the keeper's end.
Change of ends for Bumrah.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to end the over. Good start from Saini just 4 off his first. It is short around off, Oshada sways away from it.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length delivery on the pads, Oshada turns it to the leg side and gets a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kusal flicks it to the on side for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery around middle, Kusal looks to go for a pull but misses.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Kusal pushes it to covers.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Perera looks to defend but misses as the ball moves away.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! False start for Saini. Sprays it well wide of the tramline to begin with. Kusal leaves it alone.
Navdeep Saini is on.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, it moves away. Oshada calmly leaves it alone. Good start for India.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good ball. Good length delivery around off, it shapes away from Oshada. He looks to defend but misses.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Oshada blocks it.
The new man in is Oshada Fernando.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Avishka win the battle but it is Shardul who has won the war. Length delivery outside off, Fernando looks to drive it on the up but does so uppishly and he hits it straight to Shreyas Iyer at point. We are just into the second over and Sri Lanka have lost two wickets already. Both the openers are back in the hut.
1.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! This is out of here. Good length delivery on middle, Avishka clears his front foot and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for the first biggie of the innings. Sri Lanka need a lot more of these.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off from Thakur. Avishka defends it towards cover.
Kusal Perera is the new man in. Also, Shardul Thakur to partner Bumrah.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Simple catch for Washington Sundar. The short ball has done the trick and the tactic to bang it in short has reaped its reward in the very first over. Sri Lanka's chase is off to a terrible start. Bumrah bends his back and bowls a 141.4 kph short ball. Gunathilaka looks to pull but is late and ends up hitting it straight towards mid on where Sundar takes a simple catch. With that Bumrah becomes the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Goes full but slips this one down the leg side. The batter looks to flick but misses. Wided.
0.5 over (1 Run) A quick run! This is angled into the batter, AF works it towards the leg side and gets to the other end.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Safe! Shorter in length and outside off, Fernando looks to drag the ball but it hits the toe-end and lobs over the mid on fielder. Two taken. Fernando is off the mark.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good stop! Length and outside off, Fernando opens the face of the bat and guides it nicely towards cover-point. The fielder there dives to his left and makes a good stop.
0.2 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! This is shorter and outside off, it shapes away a little. Fernando goes after it but misses.
0.1 over (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one. Sri Lanka get underway straightaway.
We are back for the chase! The Lankan openers, Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando walk out. The left-hander will be on strike and he will be facing Jasprit Bumrah who has the new ball in hand. Here we go...