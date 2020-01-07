A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 143, are 79/1. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Floated well outside off, Shikhar strokes it to sweeper cover and keeps the strike.
Live Score
9.5 overs (1 Run) Googly once again. It is on middle, Iyer steers it to long on for a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhawan flicks it to the on side for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Shreyas milks it through mid on for a single.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Iyer is off the mark straightaway. Another googly from Wanindu. It is hsort around off, Iyer cuts it through backward point and gets a couple.
It is Vrat Kohli who... actually no, wait, it is Shreyas Iyer who comes out to bat. A promotion for the youngster.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! The googly does the trick for Hasarana. Rahul tries to take on the leggie. He comes down the track and look to go over long off. Ends up completely misreading the wrong 'un. He misses the ball completely and the ball goes onto hit the off pole. Rahul departs after getting a start and something for the Sri Lankans to smile about.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On the pads, Dhawan looks to whip it but misses. 72 needed in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Dhawan steps down the track and hits this full ball towards Malinga at mid off. He lets it through and it goes to the fence. Poor from the skipper, he should be leading by example but that is a poor effort.
8.4 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Pulled hard but only for a run! Short and on the body, this is hit towards deep square leg for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit to the man at mid off.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Goes shorter in length and on the body, Dhawan looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes down towards the fine leg fence, the fielder at short fine leg chases it down and saves two for his side.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler. A good start by Hasaranga. Just the two from the over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OHHH! Dhawan comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. He tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls towards the keeper but by the time the keeper collects it, Dhawan makes it back into the crease.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and around off, Rahul once again punches it through covers for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On the stumps again, this is worked through mid-wicket for another single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for a single.
Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack for the first time.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul turns it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul nudges it to covers.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Rahul drives it through mid on. Substitute Kusal Mendis runs to his left from long on and saves a certain boundary with a dive.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, full outside off. Dhawan slams it to deep point for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Rahul strokes it through covers and gets a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A slower one to begin! It is very close to the off pole. Rahul manages to guide it towards point. Shanaka appeals as he feels it is pad but the umpire shakes his head. Replays show it was only bat.
Dasun Shanaka is on now!
5.6 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a single! Rahul comes down the track but ends up yorking himself. He jams it out to the right of the bowler who fails to field it. It goes down to long on for one. End of the Powerplay and it is India who has bossed it. They are 54 for 0 and they need another 89 in 84.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A single as Dhawan drags it down to long on.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Rahul makes room now and DdS fires it on middle, it is cut to point.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Missed stumping! A tough chance but you could argue that it should have been taken. Dhawan makes room and Dhananjaya fires it towards Shikhar. Dhawan swings but misses. He steps out of the crease as he tries to do so. Perera though fails to collect it and it hits his pad and goes towards fine leg for one. Bye taken.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down firmly towards long on for one. 50 up for India and it has come up in very quick time.