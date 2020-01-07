A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.4 overs, Sri Lanka are 74/2. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another yorker on off, it is jammed out towards mid off for one more run. One more good over from Saini comes to an end. He is bowling with a lot of steam.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and on the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Good bowling! Perera again makes room and Saini follows him with a very full ball. KP swings but gets an inside edge onto the pads. This is turning out to be another top over from Saini.
9.3 overs (0 Run) A full toss, Saini followed the batter as Perera made room. Too quick as all Perera could do is jam it out on the off side.
9.2 overs (1 Run) This is on a length and around off, this is pushed to covers for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A loud shout but not given! Looked close, maybe sliding down leg. This is angled into the pads, Fernando plants his front foot across and tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge shout but not given. Hawk Eye shows it to be clipping the leg pole.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Very good fielding from the Indian skipper. Flighted on off, Kusal drives it with power to the left of cover but Kohli there gets down on that side quickly and saves runs for his side.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has been demolished by Perera. Floated on off, Kusal gets down on one knee and slogs it with power and timing over the mid-wicket fence for the first maximum of the evening.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Oshada milks it to long on for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around the pads, Kusal whips it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end. Good over so for from Washington. Just a single off the first half of this over.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Gives this air on off, Kusal strokes it to backward point.m He looks for a single bu Oshada sends him back.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Short around middle and leg, Kusal makes room but hits it straight towards mid off.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a quick and a successful over from Saini. Shorter and on middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Chance of a run out but missed! Iyer just picked the wrong end. Yes, even the non-striker would have been out but at the striker's end, it would have been an easier chance. It is on a length and around off, OF taps it towards point and takes off. Perera is not sure whether the run is on so he stops. Fernando though continues to run towards him. Perera then goes after it. Iyer should probably be having a look but instead he takes a decision a little too quickly and has a shy at the non-striker's end and misses. He actually could have taken his own time there and had a shy at the striker's end or even lobbed it to the bowler who showed great awareness to run towards the stumps at the keeper's end but rush of blood got the better of the youngster.
Oshada Fernando replaces Danushka Gunathilaka out in the middle.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! KABOOM! That is a corker of a yorker! Too quick, just too quick for the batter. Also, this was brilliantly set-up. He bowled three short balls but this time bowls a yorker at 147.5 KPH. Gunathilaka looked to make room and go big but he fails to get his bat down in time and the stumps are shattered. Gunathilaka hopes to have some luck as the umpires tell him to wait as they check for the no ball. But no such luck is to be found for him as Saini is good with his stepping. Both the Sri Lankan openers back in the hut here and India right on top at the moment. A good passage of play this for them after the Powerplay.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A short and outside off, Gunathilaka looks to cut but misses. Saini is getting the ball to really skid through here. The batters are struggling to adjust to the pace.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short again, Perera is once again hurried into the pull, he mistimes it towards mid on for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good pace! Completely beaten for speed there! Fractionally short and around leg. Perera looks to pull but the ball passes him before he could get his bat down in time.
Navdeep Saini is back on! Just the one over for him before this one, he gave away 10 in that.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! This is on middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Perera brings out the reverse sweep to this delivery on off, he hits it well but a little too close to short third man. Kuldeep slides to his right and stops it.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Gunathilaka makes room and Sundar fires it on middle, it is hit down to long off for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, it is pushed to the man at covers.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On the off pole, Perera pushes it through covers and gets to the other end.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery around the pads, Perera flicks it towards deep square leg and keeps the strike. Solid start for Sri Lanka. They are 48/1 at the end of Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Once again on the pads, Perera flicks it but straight to mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, DG looks to slash it on the leg side but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes to the on side. They steal a leg bye.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Powerful shot but well fielded by Sundar. Shardul pulls his length back outside off. Danushka comes down the track and punches it with power. Sundar at cover-point dives to his right and saves a certain boundary. He cannot gather it cleanly so two taken.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Don't bother running that was four the moment he hit that. Slightly overpitched around off, Gunathilaka latches onto it and drives it with power through mid off for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked behind square on the leg side for another single.