14.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for another single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. One run added to the total.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Kohli now comes down the track and eases it down to long on for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Inside edge but one! Slower one outside off, Iyer looks to go downtown but it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) A short slower one on middle, Kohli pulls it nicely towards deep square leg for one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Gets away with one does Shanaka! Short and wide outside off, Kohli slaps it hard to covers.
Dasun Shanaka to try and get one more wicket.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A short one on middle, Iyer ducks under it. 44 needed in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That should release the pressure that was building. Full and on middle, Iyer shows the full face of the bat and hits it down to the long off fence.
13.4 overs (0 Run) One more dot! On middle, Iyer works it towards mid-wicket. Kohli was backing up a little too much but then gets back in time.
13.3 overs (1 Run) One more short ball outside off, Kohli looks to pull but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side and on middle, Iyer hits it down to long on and takes one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A good short one, gets big on Iyer. He tries to defend but it hits the splice and rolls towards point.
Lahiru Kumara is back on. 2-0-17-0, his numbers so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, SI taps it towards third man and eases to the other end.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A huge cheer in our cabin as Malinga bowls a trademark yorker. It is on middle, Shreyas digs it out.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, VK pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Almost chops it on. Slightly fuller on off, Shreyas looks to defend but gets an inside edge. Iyer is lucky that the inside edge hits the pads and they take a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Kohli is in no hurry and just taps it towards third man for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Iyer dabs it down to third man for one.
Lasith Malinga is back on! 2-0-20-0 his figures till now.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Iyer ends the over with a single through covers. Another successful over for Hasaranga.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A dot as this is hit to covers.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Kohli is off the mark and he is also the leading run-scorer in T20Is. He reaches that milestone as he hits it down to long on for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked.
The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli walks out at number 4!
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! It is just pitching in, the impact is just in line and it is hitting the leg pole. Three reds and Dhawan has to take the long walk back. Excellent use of the technology from the Lankans. Hasaranga has revived some hopes of the Lankan fans with two wickets in two overs. Hasaranga bowls the leg spinner around leg, it straightens a touch. Dhawan misses the sweep and is hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The bowler likes it and he wants it to be reviewed. Malinga does so. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call has to be overturned. 57 needed in 52.
Howzzat? An appeal for an LBW but the umpire shakes his head. It is reviewed. The pitching can be an issue.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Iyer pushes it through covers and gets to the other end.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! It is short and on the body, Dhawan swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side and it races away. 8 from the over, 58 needed in 54.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Need such good efforts in a low-scoring games! On the pads, this is worked towards short fine leg. The fielder there dives to his left and makes a half-stop. Saves three for his side.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower one on off, Iyer pushes it back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, this is pulled through square leg and a run is taken.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one and on off, Iyer drops it towards covers for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Dhawan works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.