A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.5 overs, India, chasing a target of 143, are 53/0. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Dhawan looks to defend but misses. India motoring along with ease here. 94 needed off 90!
Live Score
4.5 overs (1 Run) Ouch that must bruise him. Short ball on off, Rahul looks to pull but the ball does not shoot up as much as he expected and it hits him on his mid-riff. They take a leg bye as the ball goes to the off side.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rahul looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now Rahul goes aerial., Full on off, KL lofts his drive over covers with ease to get back-to-back boundaries.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul has just walked to his partner to give him a fist bump. He knows it was four the moment he hit it. Good length ball on off, Rahul punches it through covers for a boundary.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle and off, Dhawan taps it towards third man for one.
Lahiru Kumara replaces Lasith Malinga. Change of ends for the pacer.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Dhawan strokes it down to wide long off and takes one.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Fired into the pads, this is pushed down to long on for one.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding again! Rahul now brings out the slog sweep but gets a top edge as he tries to drag it from off. It goes towards third man. The fielder from short third man runs after it, slides and pushes it back in. Saves two for his side.
Udana has hurt himself here. This is a terrible news for Sri Lanka. He goes off the field with some support from the physio. By the looks of it, it looks like he won't take the field again.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Deft! Waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it past short third man. Udana there hares after it and then slides, makes a good stop. Saves two. He is in some pain though. While getting up, he twists his hand.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Brilliant placement! This is angled into the batter, also it is an off spinner bowling so you would expect the ball to turn in. Rahul stays leg side and manages to drive it through extra cover for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
Dhananjaya de Silva is on now!
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Another one on the pads, Rahul whips it through mid-wicket and gets a brace.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery around off, Dhawan comes down the track and punches it towards cover-point and gets a single. Good shot this from Dhawan. A confident looking stroke.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, KL pushes it to point for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rahul looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards cover.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent effort from Avishka but his foot touches the ropes as the ball touches his hand. Another full ball on off, Rahul drives it through covers once again. Avishka gives it a chase and tries to pull it back before the ropes but his feet come in contact with the rope as he tries to pull back the ball. They check the replays and it has been signaled as a boundary.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite Rahul cover drive on show now! Slightly overpitched on off, Rahul gets on his front foot and drives it right off the meat of the bat through covers for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery around off, Rahul runs it down to third man for a single to keep the strike.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the innings. Full on off, Rahul whips it but it goes off the inner half of his bat but he has managed to hit it well enough to send it to the mid-wicket fence.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rahul looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and off, Dhawan looks to drive but it goes off the outer half of his bat towards third man for a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball angling in to the batsman. Rahul tucks it to the leg side and gets to the other end.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Lahiru starts with a full length delivery on middle, Dhawan drives it behind square on the off side for a single.
Lahiru Kumara to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (5 Runs) FOUR OVERTHROWS! Needless runs! You can't afford to give such gifts with a low total to defend. Dhawan comes down the track but Malinga bowls another very full inswinging delivery on middle, it is jammed out towards mid off and the batters take off. The fielder there picks the ball up and has a needless shy at the bowler's end but misses. No one backing up and it goes to the square leg fence. The last ball spoils the over completely. 8 from it in the end.
0.5 over (0 Run) One more yorker but once again it is a little too leg side. Dhawan looks to jam it out but gets hit on the boot first and then it hits the bat.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Well played! Takes a few steps down the track and Malinga bowls a slower one. Dhawan adjusts and guides it past the diving point fielder for two.
0.3 over (0 Run) An inswinging yorker this time and on middle, Dhawan jams it out towards mid off.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good delivery! Full and tailing back in. It is a little too straight. Dhawan squeezes it out towards mid on.
0.1 over (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one. India are underway straightaway!
We are back for the chase! The Indian openers, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle. Lasith Malinga has the new ball in his hand. Here we go...