4.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked behind square on the leg side for one. Perera is off the mark. A successful over for the hosts comes to an end.
Kusal Perera walks out at number 3.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! There goes Fernando and it is a much-needed breakthrough for the hosts as the partnership between the two was starting to get going. The ploy to get on a spinner has worked. Fernando comes down the track but gets a little too close to the pitch of the delivery. Due to that, he fails to get the elevation he would wanted as he tries to go over mid off. Holes out to Saini there who takes a decent catch.
4.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On the middle stump, Fernando goes back and works it through mid-wicket. Gunathilaka wanted a second but is sent back.
4.2 overs (1 Run) This one grips on the surface a touch! Shorter and around off, spins away. Gunathilaka manages to get it down to long off for one.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome into the attack, Sundar! That is an excellent piece of innovation. Gunathilaka straightaway brings the reverse sweep out and hits this delivery around off through third man for a boundary.
Spin into the attack for the first time this evening. Washington Sundar is introduced into the attack. He normally opens with the new ball in T20Is but today he comes in as a second change.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The last ball spoils the over! 9 from it. Bumrah did so very well to keep it down to five from five balls after going for a boundary on the very first but in the end, slips one on the pads. It is hit over mid-wicket and another boundary results. The Lankans are off to a good start here.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Bumrah bringing all his variations into play here! After a bumper, he bowls a wide yorker outside off. Fernando looks to jam it out but fails to do so.
3.4 overs (1 Run) This time he is late onto the shot! That is an excellent bumper, it is well-directed. Gunathilaka is taken by surprise. He tries to pull but is late on it. It hits the glove and rolls on the leg side for one.
3.3 overs (0 Run) One more slower one! It picthes and then angles away from Gunathilaka. He fails to pick it again, slightly early in his shot as he tries to guide it. Gets beaten. Two dots after the boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A good comeback! Bowls a slower one outside off, Danushka does not pick it. He is a touch early in the shot as he tries to guide it down to third man but misses.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gunathilaka joins the party now! It is slightly fuller and just outside off, Danushka opens the face of the bat and then drives it square on the off side, past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
Change of ends for Jasprit Bumrah!
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Fernando is dealing in boundaries! An expensive start from Saini. 10 from his first. Short and on middle, Fernando stands tall and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, kept out.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one on the up! Fernando looks really good when he plays such strokes. It is slightly fuller, Avishka strokes it through extra cover, past diving Bumrah at mid off. He gets some bad bounce and hence he fails to stop it. Avishka bags another boundary. He also holds his pose for the camera.
2.3 overs (1 Run) A risky run but they make it in the end! On a length and around off, this is defended on the off side. The batters go for one and complete it in the end.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A good delivery! On a length and around off, Gunathilaka opens the face of the bat and guides it to point.
Change of bat for Danushka Gunathilaka.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! Shorter in length and on middle, Gunathilaka pulls towards square leg. Sundar dives to his left and makes a good stop.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Another wide! Starts off with a delivery down the leg side, Gunathilaka looks to flick but misses. Pant looks to distract the umpire with an appeal but the umpire already has his hands raised sideways.
Navdeep Saini is introduced into the attack in the third over itself. So just a solitary over for Bumrah first up on his return.
1.6 overs (0 Run) In the air... short! A short one outside off, Fernando is way too early in the pull. It goes off the toe-end but lands safe in the mid on region. A good over from Thakur this.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Does not hit it well this time! Looks to stroke it on the up through the covers but mistimes it towards that position.
1.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Errs in line and bowls it down the leg side, Fernando looks to flick but misses. Wided.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lovely punch this! Made use of the pace of the bowler and this shot also shows how good the wicket is. It is a length ball on middle, Avishka pushes it straight down the ground and it races away to the fence.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length delivery around off, Fernando stands tall and guides it to point.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On the off pole again, this time Avishka keeps his shape and then guides it to point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) That is a gem to begin with! It has moved away a long way. It initially angles into the off pole but then moves away. Fernando is drawn into playing at it. He does so away from the body and gets beaten. The Indian bowlers are getting good movement up front.
Shardul Thakur to partner Bumrah from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A good nut to end too! It is on a length, it lands around off and then goes away with the angle. Gunathilaka has a tentative push at it but gets beaten. So a good comeback by the bowler after going for 6 off the first ball.
0.5 over (0 Run) On the fuller side and on middle, Gunathilaka works it to mid on. Bumrah is slowly getting into his groove here, the last two deliveries have been good.
0.4 over (0 Run) Gets this one right. It is on middle, DG keeps it out.
0.3 over (1 Run) Not such a great delivery that by Bumrah! He looks like a bowler at the moment who is coming back after a period. It is short and outside off, Fernando reaches out for it, he guides it down to third man for one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Cracker of a comeback! Also good keeping from Pant. This is shorter and around off, it jags back in sharply. Cuts Fernando into half as he tries to put bat on ball. It keeps moving away as it passes the batter. Pant dives to his left and stops it with one hand.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been creamed! Fernando is off the mark with a delightful stroke. It is fuller and on off, Fernando just leans into it and caresses it through covers. You need not run for those.
0.1 over (2 Runs) Sri Lanka are underway straightaway courtesy an extra! Bumrah does gets some swing into the left-hander but the line is down the leg side. The batter misses the flick. Pant dives to his right and gets a hand to it. It goes towards fine leg for one.
Done and dusted with the national anthems and we are all set to begin! The Indian players are in a huddle, with skipper Virat Kohli having a word with his troops before they take on the field. Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando walk out to open the innings for Sri Lanka. The former will take the strike. The returning Jasprit Bumrah to start the proceedings with the new ball for India. How will Bumrah fare on his comeback from his injury?
Both set of players walk out to the middle along with the two match umpires for their respective national anthems. We are not far away from the start of action.
Shreyas Iyer is up for an interview with Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. He says they did not expect rain in the last game but before that they had a good chat about how to go about in the series. Mentions there are two games left now and it is important to go in with an important mind-set. States it is important to not feel lethargic during the game and they need to be at their best. Also tells, He has played quite a few games here and it is important to not be complacent and you need to pace your innings nicely and be the best version of yourself. Ends by saying they have prepared well for the game, the opposition bowlers are really good and they know what they need to do.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) (Unchanged) - Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (WK), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Malinga (C).
India (Playing XI) (Unchanged) - Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka skipper, Lasith Malinga, says they would have bowled first too but the toss can't be controlled, they would now look to put good amount of runs on the board. States he concentrated on white-ball cricket last year and he kept on trying to improve on his skills and he hopes he can do well here. States they did not have a lot of time to give opportunities to a lot of players and they would look to give quite a few opportunities to the players before the T20I World Cup.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says it is a pretty good wicket to bat on, it would remain the same but there could be some assistance for the pacers early on. Further adds it is a good chasing ground. States the plans for the T20I World Cup is pretty much on track but the main focus is observing how the youngsters perform under pressure, who takes the onus onto themselves and deliver when it matters. Mentions there is healthy competition in the side and that is a good thing, it is a good situation for Rahul and Dhawan to be in as both are fighting for the one spot in the side. Ends by saying they are playing the same team as announced in the last game.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli has the coin in hand. Up it goes and it comes down in the favour of the hosts' skipper. INDIA OPT TO FIELD!
Pitch Report - Murali Karthik and Sunil Gavaskar are doing the pitch report. The latter starts by saying it seems a belter, there is some grass on top but there would only be a little movement at the start but it should then be a belter. Murali Kartik then says the boundaries are small and it is always the batters who dominate here. Gavaskar ends by saying the captain winning the toss should chase.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka. Rain played spoilsport in the year's first T20I but the weather looks much better here in Indore. With the T20 World Cup just 10 months away, both the sides will look to get their combination ready for the show-piece event. India will look to start the decade with a win and put out a statement. Sri Lanka will look to prove that they are no walkovers and after whitewashing world's no.1 T20I team at their own backyard, they'll look to repeat the same. Can the Lankan Lions upset the mighty Indians or will India continue their dominance against Sri Lanka?