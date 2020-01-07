India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score: India Eye Lead In Indore After Guwahati Washout
Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Both India and Sri Lanka will have a chance to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.
IND vs SL T20I Live Cricket Score: The first T20I was abandoned without a ball bowled. © Twitter
With the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati abandoned due to a damp pitch, the two teams will travel to Indore for the second match of the series on Tuesday. The match now takes on more importance, as a win for either team will ensure that they won't lose the series. Jasprit Bumrah, who is back in the Indian squad after a four-month absence due to a stress fracture, had to wait to make his return to the field after the match at the Barsapara Stadium was called off, and will be raring to go at the Holkar Stadium. The focus also remains on Shikhar Dhawan, who is also returning from injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)
From the vault! Rohit's joint-fastest T20I hundred!The last time these two sides faced each other in Indore was way back in 2017 and it wasn't a memorable experience for the visitors as Rohit Sharma had batted them out of the contest by smashing the joint-fastest T20I hundred. Despite Rohit's absence, Team India would like to weave the same magic whereas Sri Lanka would want to put up a better show than last time.
India's probable playing XI!India are expected to go in with the same playing XI as the first T20I. Dhawan will open the innings with KL Rahul while Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack. India went in with two all-rounders Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube along side four specialist bowlers Kuldeep, Bumrah, Thakur and Saini.
Indore Weather!To the disappointment of the enthusiastic fans who had packed the Guwahati stadium on Sunday, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. To answer the most pertinent question of all the fans who are curious about Indore's weather, we have posted a detailed weather report on our website. Check it out here.
