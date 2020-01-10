 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Included In India XI, Adds Unwanted Record To His Name

Updated: 10 January 2020 20:30 IST

Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal came in place of Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Kudeep Yadav.

3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Included In India XI, Adds Unwanted Record To His Name
Sanju Samson made his T20I debut for India in 2015 with a game against Zimbabwe. © Twitter@IamSanjuSamson

Sanju Samson, the wicket-keeper batsman, has been included in India's playing XI for the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune. Samson got a game in place of Rishabh Pant, whose glove work has been under the scanner for quite some time now. Although Samson's inclusion delighted his fans on Twitter, the wicket-keeper added an unwanted record to his name at the same time. Sanju Samson made his T20I debut for India in 2015 with a game against Zimbabwe but he got to play his second match in the shortest format after a gap of five years. To put things in perspective, Sanju Samson has missed 73 T20Is between two appearances, which is an India record. Umesh Yadav is now second on the list with 65 T20Is. On the international level, England's Joe Denly sits at the top of the table with 79 T20Is missed between two appearances. Liam Plunkett (74) is second and Sanju Samson is now level in the third spot with Sri Lanka's Mahela Udawatte.

As far as the series is concerned, India lead the three match series 1-0 after the first T20I in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled.

In the 2nd T20I in Indore, Navdeep Saini led a disciplined Indian bowling performance to set up a seven-wicket win on Tuesday.

In the third and final T20I on Friday, Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga won the toss and opted to bowl.

"There might be dew in the second innings. Our top four batsmen need to get big runs," Malinga said.

India made three changes in their bid to clinch the series.

Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal came in place of Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Kudeep Yadav.

"We wanted to bat first as we wanted to do something different today," said Kohli.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 Cricket India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sanju Samson has been included in India's playing XI for the 3rd T20I
  • Sanju Samson got a game in place of Rishabh Pant
  • The wicket-keeper added an unwanted record to his name
Related Articles
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant's "After Workout" Video Looks Straight Out Of A Comedy Movie
Sanju Samson Will Get An Opportunity Sooner Than Later, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
Sanju Samson Will Get An Opportunity Sooner Than Later, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Gets "Hero
India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Gets "Hero's Welcome" Ahead Of 2nd T20I. Watch Video
India vs West Indies: Locals Hope To See Sanju Samson In Playing XI In 2nd T20I
India vs West Indies: Locals Hope To See Sanju Samson In Playing XI In 2nd T20I
India vs West Indies: Chance For KL Rahul To Seal Opener
India vs West Indies: Chance For KL Rahul To Seal Opener's Spot As India Take On West Indies In First T20I
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.