India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Score: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan Get India Off To A Flying Start

Updated:10 January 2020 19:13 IST
Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: India made three changes to their playing XI for the third and final T20I in Pune.

IND vs SL T20I Live Cricket Score: India lead the three-match series 1-0. © Twitter

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final Twenty20 international against India in Pune on Friday. The islanders, who trail the three-match series 1-0 after the opening T20 was washed out, made two changes to their starting line-up from their previous loss on Tuesday. Former captain Angelo Mathews and mystery spinner Lakshan Sandakan return to the XI in place of injured Isuru Udana and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. "There might be dew in the second innings. Our top four batsmen need to get big runs," Malinga said. India, led by Virat Kohli, have made three changes in their bid to clinch the series. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal come in place of Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Kudeep Yadav. Kohli said batting first was always the plan in order to test different situations. "We wanted to bat first as we wanted to do something different today," said Kohli. "Trend is going towards team batting second. You can't go into the match thinking you can only do well when you chase. We want to embrace difficult things also." (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

  • 19:12 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Boundary!

    KL Rahul finishes the over with another boundary and this time through backward point. India are 22/0 after two overs.
  • 19:11 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    KL Rahul drives through the covers!

    Over pitched from Angelo Mathews and KL Rahul drives it through the cover region to pick up his second boundary.
  • 19:10 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Lucky escape for Shikhar Dhawan!

    Shikhar Dhawan gets a lucky boundary as the fielder in the deep misjudges the ball at the square leg fence. Dhawan lofted the ball towards square leg but Dasun Shanaka failed to hold onto the ball.
  • 19:07 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Angelo Mathews to share the new ball!

    Angelo Mathews to share the new ball with his captain Lasith Malinga. 
  • 19:06 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Boundary!

    KL Rahul finds the gap behind square on the off-side to pick up his first boundary of the game. It was short and wide from Lasith Malinga and India are nine for nought after the first over.
  • 19:03 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    WIDE!

    Lasith Malinga missed his radar and bowled that one down the leg side. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul sneak in an extra run as Kusal Perera failed to collect the ball.
  • 19:02 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    KL Rahul gets off the mark!

    KL Rahul takes a single down to the leg-side to get off the mark.
  • 18:58 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul are out in the middle!

    Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul walk out to bat, Lasith Malinga to start the proceedings with the ball for Sri Lanka. 
  • 18:49 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    We are minutes away from live action!

    We are minutes away from the live action in Pune. India will be looking to set a big total on the board. 
  • 18:41 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Angelo Mathews back for Sri Lanka!

    Sri Lanka have included their experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews as the visitors look to level the series. 

    Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Lahiru Kumara.
  • 18:38 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Three changes for India!

    Virat Kohli has made three changes in the playing XI. Sanju Samson gets a game as he replaces Rishabh Pant. Yuzvendra Chahal and Manish Pandey replaced Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube. 

    India XI: Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
  • 18:31 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Sri Lanka opt to bat bowl!

    Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga has won the toss and elected to field.
  • 18:22 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Pitch made for runs!

    Sunil Gavaskar says that the pitch looks a belter and the former India batsman feels lots of runs will be scored in the third T20I.
  • 18:16 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    The weather looks good!

    The weather in Pune is clear and we should get a complete game as both teams look to leave a mark in the first T20I series of the year.
  • 18:07 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Sri Lanka will be without Isuru Udana!

    Isuru Udana, who injured himself before India's chase in Indore, will not take the field in the final T20I in Pune against India. 
  • 17:59 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Update on MS Dhoni's ODI future!

    India head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday said that in all probability, MS Dhoni will finish one-day cricket. 
  • 17:42 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Jasprit Bumrah will look to better his performance!

    Jasprit Bumrah picked up a wicket on his comeback game but he conceded 32 runs in four overs. Bumrah, who was out of action for over four months due to injury, will be eyeing for an improved show in Pune.
  • 17:32 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Ahead of the third T20I, Kedar Jadhav gave a sneak peek of his house!

    Local boy Kedar Jadhav gave a sneak peek of his house ahead of the third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka.
  • 17:10 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    India eye series win, Sri Lanka hope for improved performance!

    After the series opener was abandoned in Guwahati due to damp pitch, India won the second match by seven wickets to take an unassailable 1-0 lead. Tonight's match will decide whether hosts will lift the trophy or share it with the visitors.
  • 17:05 (IST)Jan 10, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live match updates of the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
    Comments
