India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Score: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan Get India Off To A Flying Start
Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: India made three changes to their playing XI for the third and final T20I in Pune.
Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final Twenty20 international against India in Pune on Friday. The islanders, who trail the three-match series 1-0 after the opening T20 was washed out, made two changes to their starting line-up from their previous loss on Tuesday. Former captain Angelo Mathews and mystery spinner Lakshan Sandakan return to the XI in place of injured Isuru Udana and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. "There might be dew in the second innings. Our top four batsmen need to get big runs," Malinga said. India, led by Virat Kohli, have made three changes in their bid to clinch the series. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal come in place of Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Kudeep Yadav. Kohli said batting first was always the plan in order to test different situations. "We wanted to bat first as we wanted to do something different today," said Kohli. "Trend is going towards team batting second. You can't go into the match thinking you can only do well when you chase. We want to embrace difficult things also." (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:41 (IST)Jan 10, 2020
Angelo Mathews back for Sri Lanka!Sri Lanka have included their experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews as the visitors look to level the series.Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Lahiru Kumara.
- 18:38 (IST)Jan 10, 2020
Three changes for India!Virat Kohli has made three changes in the playing XI. Sanju Samson gets a game as he replaces Rishabh Pant. Yuzvendra Chahal and Manish Pandey replaced Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube.India XI: Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
- 17:59 (IST)Jan 10, 2020
Update on MS Dhoni's ODI future!India head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday said that in all probability, MS Dhoni will finish one-day cricket.
- 17:32 (IST)Jan 10, 2020
Ahead of the third T20I, Kedar Jadhav gave a sneak peek of his house!Local boy Kedar Jadhav gave a sneak peek of his house ahead of the third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka.
WATCH: Pune Tales - Sneak peek of Kedar Jadhav's house @JadhavKedar takes us on a stroll through his memories and stories as he gives an exclusive tour of his abode in Pune. - by @28anand #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020
- 17:10 (IST)Jan 10, 2020
India eye series win, Sri Lanka hope for improved performance!After the series opener was abandoned in Guwahati due to damp pitch, India won the second match by seven wickets to take an unassailable 1-0 lead. Tonight's match will decide whether hosts will lift the trophy or share it with the visitors.