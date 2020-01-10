Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final Twenty20 international against India in Pune on Friday. The islanders, who trail the three-match series 1-0 after the opening T20 was washed out, made two changes to their starting line-up from their previous loss on Tuesday. Former captain Angelo Mathews and mystery spinner Lakshan Sandakan return to the XI in place of injured Isuru Udana and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. "There might be dew in the second innings. Our top four batsmen need to get big runs," Malinga said. India, led by Virat Kohli, have made three changes in their bid to clinch the series. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal come in place of Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Kudeep Yadav. Kohli said batting first was always the plan in order to test different situations. "We wanted to bat first as we wanted to do something different today," said Kohli. "Trend is going towards team batting second. You can't go into the match thinking you can only do well when you chase. We want to embrace difficult things also." (LIVE SCORECARD)