India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 06 January 2020 17:52 IST
India vs Sri Lanka: India and Sri Lanka both will have a chance to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series on Tuesday.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Sri Lanka: The first T20I in Guwahati was abandoned due to damp pitch. © Twitter

With the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati abandoned due to a damp pitch, the two teams will travel to Indore for the second match of the series on Tuesday. The match now takes on more importance, as a win for either team will ensure that they won't lose the series. Jasprit Bumrah, who is back in the Indian squad after a four-month absence due to a stress fracture, had to wait to make his return to the field after the match at the Barsapara Stadium was called off, and will be raring to go at the Holkar Stadium. The focus also remains on Shikhar Dhawan, who is also returning from injury.

When is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played on January 7, Tuesday.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • India and Sri Lanka both will have a chance to take an unassailable lead
  • The 2nd T20I will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Tuesday
  • The first T20I in Guwahati was abandoned due to damp pitch
