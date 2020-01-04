 
India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 04 January 2020 13:24 IST
India will look to begin the new year on the same winning note that they finished 2019 when they take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Guwahati.

India and Sri Lanka will kick off the three-match T20I series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. © Twitter

Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 International (T20I) of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be under spotlight as both cricketers return to the fold from their respective injuries. Jasprit Bumrah had suffered a stress fracture, while Shikhar Dhawan was dogged by injuries throughout 2019. With Rohit Sharma rested for the series, KL Rahul will get the chance to continue to impress after notching good scores in India's last T20I series against West Indies.

When is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played on January 5, Sunday.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics mentioned in this article India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Cricket
Highlights
  • India host Sri Lanka at Guwahati on Sunday for the 1st T20I
  • The match will be played at the Barsapara Stadium
  • Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan are back from their injuries
