Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 International (T20I) of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be under spotlight as both cricketers return to the fold from their respective injuries. Jasprit Bumrah had suffered a stress fracture, while Shikhar Dhawan was dogged by injuries throughout 2019. With Rohit Sharma rested for the series, KL Rahul will get the chance to continue to impress after notching good scores in India's last T20I series against West Indies.

When is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played on January 5, Sunday.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)