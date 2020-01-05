India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Score: Virat Kohli Opts To Bowl Against Sri Lanka In Guwahati
Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat in the first T20I in Guwahati.
Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 International of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be under spotlight as both cricketers return to the fold from their respective injuries. Jasprit Bumrah had suffered a stress fracture, while Shikhar Dhawan was dogged by injuries throughout 2019. After being named in the India squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Dhawan had said that he is ready to make a "fresh start" in the new year, reminding his critics that "class is permanent". Sri Lanka have recalled former skipper Angelo Mathews in the squad after a long 16-month absence from the shortest form. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Cricket Score Updates Between India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, straight from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
India's Playing XI!India have decided to go in with two all-rounders in Dube and Sundar along with four specialist bowlers, including three pacers and a leg-spinner.Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.
India win toss, opt to bowl!India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.
Captain @imVkohli has won the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st @Paytm T20I against Sri Lanka.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/V2a6ujWHrK— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020
Pitch report!Sunil Gavaskar in his pitch report said it's not a pretty looking pitch as it has lots of cracks on it which will help the spinners. He also reckons that the batsman will not find it that easy to bat on because of the very same reason. Keeping dew in mind, he expects whoever wins the toss will elect to bowl.
First bilateral T20I series in two years!These two last sides haven't played a bilateral T20I series since March 2018. The last time they faced each other was in a triangular series Nidhas Trophy' -- the final of which is remembered for Dinesh Karthik's late power-hitting. Can this series create the same magic... we will have to wait and watch.
Recent performances!If we go by the head to head stats between these two sides, India are the overwhelming favourites to win the series. India defeated the West Indies 2-1 in the last T20I series while Sri Lanka lost 0-3 to Australia away from home. However, that doesn't present a clear picture of their potential as Sri Lanka's second-string side completed a clean sweep over Pakistan in their own backyard, before the Australia series, meaning the visitors, playing at full-throttle, are more than capable of staging an upset.
Focus on comeback stars!India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is making a comeback after a long gap of four months while opener Shikhar Dhawan is also returning after missing last couple of series against the West Indies. With India will looking to finalise their team combination for the all-important T20 World Cup, the focus certainly will be on these two players.
Kohli amazed by fan's creativity!Virat Kohli got a beautiful surprise from his special fan who had created his portrait using old mobile phones. The India skipper was completely mesmerised by his creativity. Click here to read the full story.
Making art out of old phones.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020
How is this for fan love! #TeamIndia @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/wnOAg3nYGD
Virat Kohli doing his usual stuff!India skipper Virat Kohli, after spending the winter break with wife Anushka Sharma in Switzerland is back to his normal duties. In the build-up to the first series of the year, he spent hours practicing in the nets.
MATCH DAY— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020
Captain @imVkohli is ready
Are You? #TeamIndia #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/tnS8okl9DS