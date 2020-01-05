 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Abandoned Due To Damp Pitch In Guwahati

Updated: 05 January 2020 22:46 IST

India vs Sri Lanka: The umpires held several inspections but the dampness on the pitch did not allow a single ball to be bowled.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Abandoned Due To Damp Pitch In Guwahati
India vs Sri Lanka: The match was called off without a ball bowled. © AFP

The first Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to damp patches on the track, with Assam Cricket Association (ACA) groundsmen failing to prevent the rain water from seeping into the covers. It started pouring 15 minutes before the scheduled time after India skipper won the toss and elected to bowl. The umpires held several inspections but the dampness on the pitch did not allow a single ball to be bowled, much to the disappointment of a strong 35,000 crowd at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which was hosting only its second T20I.

The cut off for a five-over shootout was 9:46PM but the outfield could not be prepared in time and match referee David Boon called off the match shortly before 10:00PM.

The groundsmen even used vacuum drier to remove the damp patches on the pitch but it did not help much after water leaked into the covers.

Terming it a "school-boy error", cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra lashed out at the ACA's negligence, while former India opener VVS Laxman called it an "elementary mistake".

"It's nothing but a school boy error. The 22-yard is a sacrosanct place and they have left a few holes in the cover as some amount of water seeped in. It is some amount of negligence. You can't have an excuse at this level," Chopra said.

ACA secretary Devajit Saikia feigned ignorance, saying he has no idea about the seepage. "Official reason is heavy downpour. Two spells of heavy showers did not allow the ground to be ready in such a short time," Saikia said.

"I've no idea about it. I've not spoken to the curator or the groundsmen. Once I speak to them, I will get to know whether there were any lapses," he added. 

The groundsmen toiled hard for two hours, using steam iron, roller, and a big drier to clear up the dampness but it all turned out to be futile.

The second match of the three-match series will be played on Tuesday in Indore while the final game is scheduled to be held in Pune on January 10.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was out of action for four months due to stress fractures in his back, was named in the eleven by Kohli, who won the toss.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Separamadu Lasith Malinga Lasith Malinga Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 Cricket India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The first T20I was called off without a ball bowled in Guwahati
  • Groundsmen failed to prevent the rain water from seeping into the covers
  • Match referee David Boon called off the match shortly before 10:00PM
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Use Of Hair Dryer On Damp Pitch In Guwahati Evokes Funny Reactions From Fans
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Use Of Hair Dryer On Damp Pitch In Guwahati Evokes Funny Reactions From Fans
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Highlights: India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Called Off Due To Damp Pitch In Guwahati
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Highlights: India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Called Off Due To Damp Pitch In Guwahati
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Faces Injury Scare Ahead Of 1st T20I Against Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Faces Injury Scare Ahead Of 1st T20I Against Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal In Race For Huge Indian Record In T20Is
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal In Race For Huge Indian Record In T20Is
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.