When And Where To Watch, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. © AFP

An infinitely superior India will be eager to carry out yet another demolition act on a below-par Sri Lanka when the two teams clash in the third and final Test starting on Saturday. After the batting debacle in the first innings of the first Test, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul enjoyed a fruitful second innings with scores of 94 and 79 respectively. Murali Vijay, who was surprisingly kept out of playing XI for the first Test, came into the side in the second game in Dhawan's absence to score 128. Now with Dhawan back in the squad, it is indeed a happy problem for skipper Virat Kohli, who has to choose two quality openers among three. India are 1-0 up in the series which could have easily been 2-0 had Kohli and his men got an extra 45 minutes on the final day of the rain-curtailed first Test that ended in a draw. The Feroz Shah Kotla track may not be as flat as the one at Jamtha, where India scored 610/6 declared but it also won't be a green top like the one they got at the Eden Gardens. Ishant Sharma, who had a match-haul of five wickets, would like to retain his place in the side even if Mohammed Shami gets injured. The last time a Test match was held at the Kotla in 2015, it was rated as the best pitch as the match against South Africa went deep into the fifth day.

When will the 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played between December 2-6.

Where will the 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi.

How do I watch 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka live?

The 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka start?

The live broadcast of the 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 09:30 AM IST.

Where can you follow the 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka online?

The 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(With PTI inputs)