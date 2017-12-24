When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India have already wrapped up the T20 series after thrashing Sri Lanka in the first two T20I matches. India come into the third match with an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Lankans. The hosts will look to test their bench players as they take on the island nation in the dead rubber at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. For the islanders, it has been a forgetful year, and the two recent defeats against India have just added to their misery. While the hosts thrashed Sri Lanka by 93 runs in the first match at Cuttack, they outclassed them by 88 runs in Indore to seal the series. The visitors also lost the ODIs 1-2 and drew a blank in the Test series held earlier.

When will the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played today.

Where will the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How do I watch the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka live?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka start?

The live broadcast of the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7:00 PM IST.