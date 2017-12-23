 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 23 December 2017 15:58 IST

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match. Read all about live coverage and T20I match action from Holkar Stadium in Indore on 22th December.

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. © BCCI

India have outclassed Sri Lanka so far in the ongoing series and are looking like overwhelming favourites in the 2nd T20 International against Sri Lanka, which will be played at the Holkar Stadium at Indore today. In absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma-led India will be looking to seal off the three-match T20I series with yet another win against a depleted Lankan side. However, the visitors possibly would have the best opportunity in the T20 format, where things can change in a rush. There seems no end to the woes of the visitors. While the Indian youngsters have put their hands up to deliver the goods, the Lankans are going through a terrible phase of transition during which they are badly in need of reliable performers.

When will the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played today.

Where will the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

How do I watch the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka live?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka start?

The live broadcast of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can you follow the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka online?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rohit Gurunath Sharma Narangoda Liyanaarachchilage Thisara Chirantha Perera India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • India are overwhelming favourites in the 2nd T20 International
  • India lead the 3-match series 1-0
  • Rohit -led India will be looking to seal off the 3-match T20I series
