When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India have outclassed Sri Lanka so far in the ongoing series and are looking like overwhelming favourites in the 2nd T20 International against Sri Lanka, which will be played at the Holkar Stadium at Indore today. In absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma-led India will be looking to seal off the three-match T20I series with yet another win against a depleted Lankan side. However, the visitors possibly would have the best opportunity in the T20 format, where things can change in a rush. There seems no end to the woes of the visitors. While the Indian youngsters have put their hands up to deliver the goods, the Lankans are going through a terrible phase of transition during which they are badly in need of reliable performers.