When And Where To Watch, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Eden Gardens.

India resume their campaign to stamp their authority on the cricketing fraternity with another Test series with Sri Lanka. India were runaway victors during their last tour of Sri Lanka, winning the Test series and overall returning with a 9-0 verdict across all formats. Sri Lanka, however, recovered to beat Pakistan 2-0 in an away Test series and that should give them a little bit of encouragement. However, the hosts, led by Virat Kohli, are overwhelming favourites and are expected to run away with this series as well. The second Test of the series will be played in Nagpur from November 24, while Delhi hosts the last match from December 2.

When will the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played between November 16-20.

Where will the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka live?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka start?

The live broadcast of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 09:30 AM IST (15:00 GMT).

Where can you follow the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka online?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.