When And Where To Watch, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India have outclassed Sri Lanka so far in the ongoing series. First they beat them in 1-0 in the Test series and then got the better of the visitors 2-1 in the ODIs. The focus now shifts to the Twenty20 International series and the hosts will once again start as favourites. The first match of the T20I series will be played in Cuttack on December 20 followed by matches in Indore and Mumbai on December 22 and 24, respectively. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be without veteran seamer Lasith Malinga, who according to the official statement has been rested and not been dropped. Malinga was last seen the Bangladesh Premier League. Like in the ODIs, India will be missing captain Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side.

When will the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on December 20.

Where will the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

How do I watch the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka live?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka start?

The live broadcast of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can you follow the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka online?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.