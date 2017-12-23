Watch: Video Of Rohit Sharma Signalling Ravi Shastri To Send MS Dhoni At No.3 Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma played a captain's innings to steer India to a 88-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday. In the absence of regular skipper, Rohit has taken the responsibility of leading an international side in his stride and done quite well. He has been praised by former India players for the way he has handled his bowlers and captained the side and Rohit's pro-active captaincy was on showcase again in Indore right after he was dismissed following his brilliant knock.
Rohit smashed 118 off 43 balls to decimate the Sri Lankan bowling attack, notching the joint-fastest T20I hundred. But what caught the eye was the fact that even after his blitz, Rohit was in captain mode and when asked by coach Ravi Shastri who to send in next, Rohit signalled for MS Dhoni.
Even VVS Laxman, who was in the commentary box at the time, praised Rohit his decision to bring Dhoni up the order.
Fans on Twitter were all praise for Rohit's captaincy and his decision to bring Dhoni up the order.
Speaking after the win in the opening T20I at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Rohit had made it amply clear that No.4 was the ideal spot for Dhoni.
"MSD, he’s just class. No. 4 really paid off. He’s played so many games for us, won so many games for us and moving forward, we feel making him bat at No. 4 is ideal. That allows Manish and Dinesh (Karthik) to finish games off,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
"For a long period of time, MS has been finishing games off, but we want him to bat freely now, without that pressure."