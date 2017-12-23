Watch: Video Of Rohit Sharma Signalling Ravi Shastri To Send MS Dhoni At No.3 Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma played a captain's innings to steer India to a 88-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday. In the absence of regular skipper, Rohit has taken the responsibility of leading an international side in his stride and done quite well. He has been praised by former India players for the way he has handled his bowlers and captained the side and Rohit's pro-active captaincy was on showcase again in Indore right after he was dismissed following his brilliant knock.