Watch: MS Dhoni's Bullet Shot 'Almost Kills' Non-Striker KL Rahul

KL Rahul and MS Dhoni made key contributions with the bat as India notched up a convincing 93-run win over Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. Rahul smashed 61 off 48 balls, while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 39 to help the hosts post a challenging 180/3. Dhoni, in flashes, was at his devastating best during his 22-ball knock. In the 14th over of the India's innings, the wicketkeeper-batsman's brute force was on show as he muscled a full ball from Akila Dananjaya straight down the ground. The bullet shot nearly got non-striker Rahul, who was left with his back on the floor after trying to avoid contact with the ball. "He almost killed me as soon as he came into bat," Rahul said after the match.

MS Dhoni's bullet that got Rahul, almost! https://t.co/0a9AbTdkuL — Kiran Kumar (@YeahhMeee) December 21, 2017

The 36-year-old ended India's innings with a trademark six.

#Dhoni and Last Ball Six.

Some love stories never end ??



BOOM - #MSD's Last ball six https://t.co/g1NO9HxC6A — Viv (@LocalChokra) December 21, 2017

Dhoni (39) and Manish Pandey (32) set up India's big win with their unbeaten 68-run stand for the fourth wicket. Dhoni and Pandey finished off the innings with a flurry of fours and sixes as India got 66 runs in the last five overs. Dhoni hit 4 fours and a six during his blitz while Pandey also hit the bowlers to all parts of the ground during his 18-ball stay.

Dhoni also set three other records during the series opener against Thisara Perera's men.

Dhoni (39 not out + 4 dismissals) became the first Indian wicketkeeper to post 35 or more runs and effect four dismissals in the same T20I, joining South Africa's Quinton de Kock (twice) and Pakistan's Kamran Akmal.

Dhoni is the first wicketkeeper to effect four dismissals in T20Is involving India and Sri Lanka.

Dhoni (201 dismissals in 272 matches) has become the second wicketkeeper after Kamran Akmal (207 in 211 matches) to complete 200 dismissals or more in T20 cricket.

Captain Rohit Sharma applauded Dhoni, who was promoted up the order, during the post-match presentation.

"MSD (Dhoni), he's just class. No. 4 really paid off. He's played so many games for us, won so many games for us and moving forward, we feel making him bat at No. 4 is ideal," Rohit said.