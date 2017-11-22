India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli's Heart-Warming Gesture As He Bypasses Security To Meet Fan

Indian captain Virat Kohli is a role model for players and fans alike. There are umpteen instances when the Indian skipper has gone out of his way to meet his fans. In his latest heart-warming gesture, Kohli is seen bypassing his security cordon just to meet a specially-abled fan. The footage is doing rounds on social media and was shared from an unverified Instagram account. In the video, Virat is seen conversing with the awestruck fan and posing for photographs. The video appears to be shot right after India drew the first Test with Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

This is not the first time we got to see Kohli's nature. Earlier this month, a video of him chatting with some children on wheelchairs went public, right after India's limited-overs series against New Zealand.

The children were seen presenting some drawings and hand-made paintings and greeting cards to Kohli. He happily obliged by signing autographs for them in return and also patiently taking selfies with them.

Kohli has been on top form with the bat after he scored his 50th international ton against Sri Lanka on Monday. With this feat, he is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar who has 100 international tons to his name.

India take on Sri Lanka in the second Test match on Friday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The series is level at 0-0 with two Tests to go.

Sri Lanka survived a late onslaught by the Indian bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami to earn a draw after bad light forced the umpires to call off the match.