 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

Sri Lanka Appoint Thisara Perera ODI Captain

Updated: 29 November 2017 16:20 IST

The move comes after a series of defeats while Tharanga and senior Sri Lankan players refused to play a 20-over international against Pakistan in Lahore.

Sri Lanka Appoint Thisara Perera ODI Captain
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals for a wicket © AFP

Upul Tharanga paved way for Thisara Perera who was appointed as one-day captain by the Sri Lanka board to lead the team for an upcoming ODI and T20 series in India. The move comes after a series of defeats while Tharanga and senior Sri Lankan players refused to play a 20-over international against Pakistan in Lahore. "We have appointed Thisara the ODI and T20 captain," a top Sri Lanka Cricket official told AFP ahead of a formal announcement later Wednesday. Batsman Tharanga, 32, was captain when Sri Lanka lost series to India, South Africa and Pakistan this year without winning a game.

Having led Sri Lanka against Pakistan when they played in the United Arab Emirates, Tharanga and other senior team members refused to travel to Lahore for the Pakistan leg of the T20 series.

Perera was brought in as Sri Lanka became the first country to play in Pakistan since the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked in March 2009.

Pakistan had since been a security no-go area for international cricket teams.

The three one-day games against India are on December 10 in Dharamsala, December 13 in Chandigarh and December 17 in Visakhapatnam.

The T20 internationals are on December 20, December 22 and December 24 in Cuttack, Indore and Mumbai.

With AFP Inputs.

Topics : Sri Lanka Narangoda Liyanaarachchilage Thisara Chirantha Perera Warushavithana Upul Tharanga India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 India Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Upul Tharanga was ousted as one-day captain by Sri Lanka
  • Tharanga, 32, was captain when SL lost series to India, SA and Pakistan
  • He will lead SL in the upcoming ODI and T20 series
Related Articles
Pakistan Mark Sri Lanka Return With Twenty20 Win
Pakistan Mark Sri Lanka Return With Twenty20 Win
Imran Khan, Javed Miandad Say Sri Lanka Tour A Good Sign For Pakistan Cricket
Imran Khan, Javed Miandad Say Sri Lanka Tour A Good Sign For Pakistan Cricket
This Is How Faheem Ashraf Became The First Pakistani Bowler To Take Hat-Trick In T20Is
This Is How Faheem Ashraf Became The First Pakistani Bowler To Take Hat-Trick In T20Is
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.