Scheduling Of Matches In Delhi Will Be Considered: BCCI

The BCCI on Monday said scheduling of matches in pollution-mired Delhi will be "considered" in future after Sri Lanka's cricket team complained of poor air quality during the ongoing third Test against India here. The play was stopped on three occasions on Sunday and the Sri Lankan team, struggling to match up to the Virat Kohli-led Indians for most of the series, wore anti-pollution masks, complaining of breathing problems at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

The Indian players, however, made light of the situation, saying they were used to the conditions. "Scheduling of matches in Delhi during this time of the year will be considered," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary told reporters at the end of the third day's play here when questions were raised about Delhi's viability as a venue given the rising pollution levels.

However, Chaudhary said Sri Lanka Cricket had not raised any such concerns when the itinerary was decided. "If Sri Lanka Cricket had concerns regarding scheduling, they didn't express them to us," he added. There was high drama at the stadium on Sunday when Sri Lankan players' refusal to take the field forced an animated Kohli to declare at 536 for 7.

The Indian team decided against wearing anti-pollution masks when it took the field. Sri Lankan interim coach Nic Pothas had later claimed that match referee David Boon had seen Suranga Lakmal and Dhananjaya De Silva vomiting when he paid a visit to the team's dressing room.

Delhi's air quality, meanwhile, continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Monday.