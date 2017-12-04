 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

Scheduling Of Matches In Delhi Will Be Considered: BCCI

Updated: 04 December 2017 21:10 IST

The play was stopped on three occasions on Sunday and the Sri Lankan team wore anti-pollution masks, complaining of breathing problems at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Scheduling Of Matches In Delhi Will Be Considered: BCCI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo © AFP

The BCCI on Monday said scheduling of matches in pollution-mired Delhi will be "considered" in future after Sri Lanka's cricket team complained of poor air quality during the ongoing third Test against India here. The play was stopped on three occasions on Sunday and the Sri Lankan team, struggling to match up to the Virat Kohli-led Indians for most of the series, wore anti-pollution masks, complaining of breathing problems at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

The Indian players, however, made light of the situation, saying they were used to the conditions. "Scheduling of matches in Delhi during this time of the year will be considered," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary told reporters at the end of the third day's play here when questions were raised about Delhi's viability as a venue given the rising pollution levels.

However, Chaudhary said Sri Lanka Cricket had not raised any such concerns when the itinerary was decided. "If Sri Lanka Cricket had concerns regarding scheduling, they didn't express them to us," he added. There was high drama at the stadium on Sunday when Sri Lankan players' refusal to take the field forced an animated Kohli to declare at 536 for 7.

The Indian team decided against wearing anti-pollution masks when it took the field. Sri Lankan interim coach Nic Pothas had later claimed that match referee David Boon had seen Suranga Lakmal and Dhananjaya De Silva vomiting when he paid a visit to the team's dressing room.

Delhi's air quality, meanwhile, continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Monday.

Topics : India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Board of Control for Cricket in India Sri Lanka India Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Scheduling of matches in pollution-mired Delhi will be considered
  • Play was stopped on three occasions on Sunday
  • The Sri Lankan team wore anti-pollution masks at the Kotla Stadium
Related Articles
Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary Miffed With CEO Rahul Johri On BCCI Advertisement
Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary Miffed With CEO Rahul Johri On BCCI Advertisement
Prithvi Shaw Appointed Captain Of India's U-19 Squad For 2018 Cricket World Cup
Prithvi Shaw Appointed Captain Of India's U-19 Squad For 2018 Cricket World Cup
Virat Kohli-Led Team India Management Contingent In Meeting With Administrators
Virat Kohli-Led Team India Management Contingent In Meeting With Administrators
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.