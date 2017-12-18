Rohit Sharma Reminisces His First ODI Match As Captain In Heartfelt Post

India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma steered his team to a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka on Sunday. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Rohit posted a heartfelt caption recalling his first ODI as a captain. "A day that I will remember for the rest of my life. Walking out with the team sheet for the 1st time was a feeling of it's own which can never be measured or compared with anything. Proud to be playing with the guys who have such great skill set & work ethic. Cannot be more happier", he tweeted.

A day that I will remember for the rest of my life.Walking out with the team sheet for the 1st time was a feeling of it's own which can never be measured or compared with anything.Proud to be playing with the guys who have such great skill set & work ethic. Cannot be more happier pic.twitter.com/qndFB1ySM0 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 18, 2017

Rohit's debut as an ODI captain didn't turn out as he would've wanted for his team. India were humiliated at the hands of the Lankans at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Sri Lanka bundled out India for a dismal 112 runs in 38.2 overs with MS Dhoni top scoring (65) for his team. Eight Indian batsmen couldn't reach double figures in that match which they eventually lost to the Lankans by seven wickets. Rohit knew he had to make it count in the second ODI and he did that with elan. He ended up hitting his third double century that day, bludgeoning the visiting bowlers all over the park at Mohali. He remained unbeaten on 208 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with their respective half-centuries but it was Rohit who dwarfed the other two performances. India won the match by 141 runs and the series was now well poised for a grand finale.

Rohit couldn't replicate the Mohali innings but Dhawan and Iyer ensured India crossed the finishing line. India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch the ODI series, their 8th successive bilateral series at home.

India will now play Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series beginning Wednesday at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.