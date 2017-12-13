 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

Rohit Sharma 3rd ODI Double Century: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Accolades

Updated: 13 December 2017 17:00 IST

Rohit Sharma scored an unprecedented 3rd ODI double-century and Sachin Tendulkar was among the first to congratulate him.

Rohit Sharma scored his third double century against Sri Lanka in Mohali © BCCI

Rohit Sharma joined the immortals of limited-overs cricket with his sensational 3rd ODI double-century in the 2nd one-dayer against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday as India rustled up a match-winning 392/4, thanks to the stand-in skipper's showing. Congratulatory messages started pouring in for him almost immediately as past and present cricketers applauded his effort.

Among the first to do so was Sachin Tendulkar, who had broken the mould by scoring the first-ever ODI double-century.

"Way to go my friend. Always a joy to watch you bat ?? @ImRo45," Tendulkar tweeted.

Tendulkar had scored the first ODI double-ton against South Africa at Gwalior on February 24, 2010, when he rattled up an eve 200 not out.

Among the other who congratulated Sharma were VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh.

"What an innings Hitman , quite unreal. Many congratulations on the 3rd ODI double. 3 alone out of a total 7 ODI double hundred's. Take a bow @ImRo45," Laxman wrote.

"The man of double hundreds @ImRo45 You beauty ! World class brothaman," wrote Yuvi.

Congratulatory messages also came from other former team-mates, including Suresh Raina.

December 13 is incidentally also Rohit's 2nd marriage anniversary and he presented wife Ritika with the most of gifts that the cricketer can offer.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Rohit Gurunath Sharma Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma scored an unprecedented 3rd ODI double-century
  • India rustled up a match-winning 392/4 against Sri Lanka in Mohali
  • Among the first to do so was Sachin Tendulkar
