 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

Ravichandran Ashwin Basks In Nature's Glory After Record-Breaking Feat

Updated: 28 November 2017 12:06 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin had claimed his 300th Test wicket against Sri Lanka in Nagpur, becoming the quickest to reach the landmark.

Ravichandran Ashwin Basks In Nature's Glory After Record-Breaking Feat
Ashwin became the fastest to 300 Test wickets © Twitter

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is making the most of his rest day after getting into the record books on Monday. He claimed the record of reaching 300 Test wickets in the least number of matches after India thrashed Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test at Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Ashwin shared a few pictures of himself, along with India fielding coach R Sridhar and teammate Vijay Shankar, from a safari at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, Ashwin captioned, "Great start to the day, morning safari @ the Pench Tiger Reserve. Nature and the wilderness at its stunning best. @vijayshankar260 @coach_rsridhar."

The spinner was at his devastating best when he took 8 wickets for 130 runs in the Nagpur Test against the Lankans. India eventually thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs but it was Ashwin who hogged the limelight for his record-breaking achievement of claiming 300 Test wickets in 54 matches.

With this fine feat, Ashwin has also broke Australia legend Dennis Lillee's record. Lillee had reached the milestone in 56 Test matches way back in 1981 and it took 36 years for another bowler to eclipse the record.

Ashwin is only the fifth Indian bowler to complete a career 300 wickets in Tests behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417) and Zaheer Khan (311). The illustrious trio of Bishan Singh Bedi (266), Bhagwat Chandrasekhar (242) and Erapalli Prasanna (189) are way behind the milestone man.

Topics : India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Ravichandran Ashwin Vijay Shankar Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • R Ashwin became to quickest to 300 Test wickets against Sri Lanka
  • Ashwin visited Pench Tiger Reserve with Vijay Shankar and R Sridhar
  • India play Sri Lanka in the third and final Test on Friday
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin Is Currently The Best Spinner In The World: Muttiah Muralitharan
Ravichandran Ashwin Is Currently The Best Spinner In The World: Muttiah Muralitharan
Indian Sports Honours: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Receive Top Awards
Indian Sports Honours: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Receive Top Awards
India vs Sri Lanka: R Ashwin Shares His Journey After Achieving 300-Wicket Landmark
India vs Sri Lanka: R Ashwin Shares His Journey After Achieving 300-Wicket Landmark
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 21 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.