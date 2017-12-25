 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

Merry Christmas: Cricketers Bring Christmas Cheer To Fans

Updated: 25 December 2017 14:34 IST

Present and past cricketers all over the world greeted their fans on the occasion of Christmas.

Harbhajan Singh donned a Santa costume to spread the Christmas cheer to his fans. © Twitter

Cricketers from around the world took to Twitter to wish fans on Christmas Day. Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh were all in a festive mood as they sent in their wishes. English and Australian cricketers, past and present, also spread the Christmas cheer to their fans. On Christmas eve, Team India, MS Dhoni in particular, was in high spirits as the hosts beat Sri Lanka in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 whitewash. Following the match, Indian cricketers all donned Santa caps and pictured enjoying themselves.

Sehwag, like he always does, sent his Christmas greeting in his unique style.

Dhawan, who was not part of the Indian team for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, wished fans by singing the Christmas song along with his wife.

Harbhajan, meanwhile, was in full Christmas spirit and posted a picture of him wearing a Santa Claus costume.

Other Indian cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara Mohammad Kaif and Anil Kumble too sent in their wishes.

Meanwhile, international cricketers too took to Twitter to send in their greetings.

Team India celebrated in style after beating Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni was especially in a festive mood and his special Santa look had fans on Twitter in meltdown. The former India captain was seen sporting a very different Santa cap from his teammates and his hilarious expressions won the fans over.

India will now have just a few days off before they embark on their South Africa tour where they will be hosted for three-Tests, six-ODIs and three T20Is starting on January 5 next year.

