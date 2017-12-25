Merry Christmas: Cricketers Bring Christmas Cheer To Fans

Harbhajan Singh donned a Santa costume to spread the Christmas cheer to his fans.

Cricketers from around the world took to Twitter to wish fans on Christmas Day. Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh were all in a festive mood as they sent in their wishes. English and Australian cricketers, past and present, also spread the Christmas cheer to their fans. On Christmas eve, Team India, MS Dhoni in particular, was in high spirits as the hosts beat Sri Lanka in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 whitewash. Following the match, Indian cricketers all donned Santa caps and pictured enjoying themselves.

Sehwag, like he always does, sent his Christmas greeting in his unique style.

Meri Christmas, Teri Christmas, Sabki Christmas . pic.twitter.com/s5cJRz8W5F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 25, 2017

Dhawan, who was not part of the Indian team for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, wished fans by singing the Christmas song along with his wife.

Wishing everyone a Christmas, filled with fun and party. Have a wonderful Christmas!!!pic.twitter.com/Ggh7t6FqOj — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 25, 2017

Harbhajan, meanwhile, was in full Christmas spirit and posted a picture of him wearing a Santa Claus costume.

May the day bring in lots of happiness and joy all around. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/d9vH9M99de — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 25, 2017

Other Indian cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara Mohammad Kaif and Anil Kumble too sent in their wishes.

Merry Christmas ! May there be love and peace. pic.twitter.com/DnZ2g7VTno — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2017

Merry X mas all. Have a fab day. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 25, 2017

Wishing a festive and happy day to everyone. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/JqV3GT3kP7 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 25, 2017

Meanwhile, international cricketers too took to Twitter to send in their greetings.

Merry Christmas everyone! Just finished a great day at our team lunch dani_willis ?? #christmas https://t.co/rMX7licrW2 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 25, 2017

Christmas back home have a great one peeps! Miss my real yard food . #Me&Santa https://t.co/foAOqMrvyB — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) December 25, 2017

Bit hot for my Christmas jumper in Melbourne, but it had to be done. Hope you all have a brilliant day pic.twitter.com/rJqUz9cSe3 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) December 25, 2017

merry christmas folks pic.twitter.com/4rRumetVXa — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone .... Have a great day where ever you are .... https://t.co/a3moOrUKvi — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone,hope you have a Very special day- Remember the reason for the season,The Birth of our Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ! — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) December 25, 2017

Team India celebrated in style after beating Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni was especially in a festive mood and his special Santa look had fans on Twitter in meltdown. The former India captain was seen sporting a very different Santa cap from his teammates and his hilarious expressions won the fans over.

Merry Christmas everyone!! pic.twitter.com/UmSje6m3p3 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 24, 2017

Celebrate the Wonder and the Joy of the Festive Season. Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/wMHpnnJf6z — Manish Pandey (@im_manishpandey) December 25, 2017