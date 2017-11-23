Mahendra Singh Dhoni Pays Surprise Visit To School In Srinagar, Emphasises Importance Of Studies And Sports

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who holds a honorary rank of Lt Colonel in the Indian army, on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to school students in Srinagar and emphasised on the importance of studies and sports. The official Twitter account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army, posted pictures of Dhoni's interaction with the students of Army Public School and captioned,"Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh #Dhoni interacting with the enthusiastic children of #APS #Srinagar; emphasised upon importance of #studies and #sports @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @msdhoni." The event was kept completely under wraps and even the media were not aware of this visit.

Dhoni, who retired from Test cricket in 2014, is currently enjoying a break from cricket before his next assignment against Sri Lanka in the One-day international series starting December 10.

Dhoni's future, particularly as a member of the Indian team in the shortest format, has been discussed and debated at length during and after India's three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Former players like Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman and Aakash Chopra are of the opinion that Dhoni should make way for younger players in T20I cricket. After India's win in the series decider against Kiwis, skipper Virat Kohli launched a fierce defense of his predecessor.

This was followed by head coach Ravi Shastri described those wanting Dhoni out as 'jealous'. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar too has voiced his opinion in favour of the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Dhoni, who usually refrains from addressing issues of this nature, opened up about his recent criticism. "Everybody has views in life and it should be respected," Dhoni was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times. The 36-year-old stated that representing the Indian cricket team was his biggest motivation.