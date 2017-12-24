Live Score, India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 3rd T20: Hosts Restrict Visitors To 135/7 In Mumbai

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first on a pitch that looked good for batting, Jaydev Unadkat struck early for India as Sri Lanka lost Niroshan Dickwella early. Washington Sundar looked impressive with the ball in his first match for India and also picked up a wicket. Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals and never really got going. Asela Gunaratne top scored for the visitors and Dasun Shanaka's late onslaught helped Sri Lanka reach 135 for 7 in 20 overs. For India, Unadkat and Hardik Pandya picked up a couple of wickets with Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav claiming a wicket each. ( SCORECARD )

On the other hand, India have been cruising across all formats and would surely look to end a successful year with another thumping win ahead of a tough tour of South Africa where they play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s. The constant one-sided results may not be an ideal preparation for India for the upcoming tour, but the positive thing is that in absence of seniors including inspirational captain Virat Kohli, the youngsters have taken responsibility and delivered in the T20s and ODIs.