Live Score, India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 3rd T20: Hosts Restrict Visitors To 135/7 In Mumbai

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first on a pitch that looked good for batting, Jaydev Unadkat struck early for India as Sri Lanka lost Niroshan Dickwella early. Washington Sundar looked impressive with the ball in his first match for India and also picked up a wicket. Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals and never really got going. Asela Gunaratne top scored for the visitors and Dasun Shanaka's late onslaught helped Sri Lanka reach 135 for 7 in 20 overs. For India, Unadkat and Hardik Pandya picked up a couple of wickets with Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav claiming a wicket each. (SCORECARD)
On the other hand, India have been cruising across all formats and would surely look to end a successful year with another thumping win ahead of a tough tour of South Africa where they play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s. The constant one-sided results may not be an ideal preparation for India for the upcoming tour, but the positive thing is that in absence of seniors including inspirational captain Virat Kohli, the youngsters have taken responsibility and delivered in the T20s and ODIs.
3rd T20I Live: India vs Sri Lanka
136 then is what is needed for India to whitewash the Lankans. Does not look like a pitch which can assist the bowlers in defending 135. At times, even 190 has proved insufficient. Plenty of dew around. Half of the Lankan players' minds seem to be already on the plane which will carry them to Colombo tomorrow morning. All these factors seem to point towards an early finish... can we get a competitive game? Stay tuned...
Unadkat says that he is really happy with his performance tonight. Adds that he and Sundar started well. On the pitch, he says that there was lot of pace and bounce and he just used that to his advantage. On his bowling partnership with Sundar, he says that the duo bowled a lot of overs together in the IPL during the Powerplays, so this was second nature to both. On his comeback to the Indian side, he wants to thank the management and the skipper for backing his skills and give him another opportunity.
India had yet another good outing with the ball and even the debutant, Washington Sundar, impressed. He was frugal and so was Unadkat. In fact, if you look at all the Indian bowlers, only Siraj had a bad outing. He will be feeling very bad as against a team where everyone is doing well, to be hit around the park is not a great feeling.
Another forgetful batting display from the Lankans. Apart from Asela Gunaratne, no one seemed to be intent on hanging out there in the middle. Yes, it is a T20I and it is on a ground where chasing is relatively easier. But still... that does not mean you go swinging every ball. Too many soft dismissals.
2
Mohammed Siraj to Dasun Shanaka
Full and outside off, driven wide of long off for a couple. Sri Lanka finish on 135/7!
6
Mohammed Siraj to Dasun Shanaka
SIX! Colossal hit! Wow. This was a beauty. A short ball outside off, Shanaka gets underneath it and swings it over long on for a biggie!
1
Mohammed Siraj to Akila Dananjaya
Another top edge off a pull, this one does not carry to long on. A single taken.
4
Mohammed Siraj to Akila Dananjaya
FOUR! SPANKED! Siraj continues to leak runs. This is on a length and Dananjaya clubs it through mid off and gets another boundary.
4
Mohammed Siraj to Akila Dananjaya
FOUR! Streaky one. A short ball on middle, Dananjaya swings hard and gets a top edge over the keeper for a boundary!
1
Mohammed Siraj to Dasun Shanaka
The off cutter on middle, pushed towards long on for a single.