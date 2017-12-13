Live Score India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 2nd ODI Mohali

Team India is, for a change, not in the limelight as far as cricket is concerned. Captain Virat Kohli and long-time girlfriend Anushka Sharma got married in Italy on Monday and the entire attention of cricket fans, the media and everyone else is by an large focused on that. That leaves the side in a relatively unfamiliar situation of preparing for a must-win match as they take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali today. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The humiliating loss in the 1st ODI in Dharamsala was not just a danger signal for the series but also raises questions about the series in South Africa, where the conditions won't be great for the batsmen.

Proving that the opening day surrender to Sri Lanka pacers at the Eden Gardens was no aberration, the Indian batting stood exposed once again against the moving ball.

Mohali won't be as cold as Dharamsala but the pacers should come into play considering it is another 11:30 a.m. start to the day-night affair.

In that case, it will be another test for the Indian batsmen if the home team happens to bat first in a must-win contest.

When and Where to Watch Live: India (IND) vs (SL) Sri Lanka



India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.



UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.



Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.



USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.



Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.



New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.



South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.



Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.



Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.