Live Score India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 2nd ODI Mohali

Team India is, for a change, not in the limelight as far as cricket is concerned. Captain Virat Kohli and long-time girlfriend Anushka Sharma got married in Italy on Monday and the entire attention of cricket fans, the media and everyone else is by an large focused on that. That leaves the side in a relatively unfamiliar situation of preparing for a must-win match as they take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali today. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The humiliating loss in the 1st ODI in Dharamsala was not just a danger signal for the series but also raises questions about the series in South Africa, where the conditions won't be great for the batsmen.
Proving that the opening day surrender to Sri Lanka pacers at the Eden Gardens was no aberration, the Indian batting stood exposed once again against the moving ball.
Mohali won't be as cold as Dharamsala but the pacers should come into play considering it is another 11:30 a.m. start to the day-night affair.
In that case, it will be another test for the Indian batsmen if the home team happens to bat first in a must-win contest.
When and Where to Watch Live: India (IND) vs (SL) Sri Lanka
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
2nd ODI Live: India vs Sri Lanka
-
-
- Refresh
1
Angelo Mathews to Shikhar Dhawan
1 run.
1
Angelo Mathews to Rohit Sharma
Banged in short, Rohit finally plays a confident shot, swivels on his back foot and pulls this but there is a man in the deep. Just a single to mid-wicket. Gets off the mark.
0
Angelo Mathews to Rohit Sharma
Outside off, solidly defended this time.
0
Angelo Mathews to Rohit Sharma
On a length outside off, cutting in, Rohit looks to defend tentatively and gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
0
Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan
Full on middle, pushed beautifully but straight to mid on. Just one bad ball from that over.
0
Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan
Short and outside off, too close to play the cut but Dhawan does so and mistimes it to point.
0
Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan
On middle, played straight to short mid-wicket.
0
Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan
Comes around the wicket, cuts this into the southpaw, Dhawan punches it towards cover.
2
Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan
On the pads, flicked through square leg. Should have been just a single but a misfield doubles that.
4
Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan
FOUR! CARESSED! What a way to get off the mark! Half volley outside off, a gentle loosener from Lakmal but Dhawan does not want any sighters. Leans into the shot and drives it through the covers for a boundary!
SURANGA LAKMAL, the wrecker-in-chief in the previous game, to bowl with the second new ball.
0
Angelo Mathews to Rohit Sharma
Outside off, left alone. A MAIDEN to start.
0
Angelo Mathews to Rohit Sharma
Similar ball, played straight to point again.
0
Angelo Mathews to Rohit Sharma
Outside off, pushed to point.
0
Angelo Mathews to Rohit Sharma
This one cuts back in from outside off, from a length, RS defends watchfully.
0
Angelo Mathews to Rohit Sharma
Opportunity missed. A poor ball, short and wide outside off, Sharma slaps it but straight to point.
Mathews immediately asks his keeper to come up a couple of paces...
0
Angelo Mathews to Rohit Sharma
Lazy from Rohit. A length ball outside off, Rohit has a needless waft without moving his feet and almost edges it behind. The ball does not carry to Niroshan Dickwella.
We are done with the national anthems. The players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are the openers for the Indian side. Interestingly, it will be Angelo Mathews bowling first up to Rohit Sharma. Here we go...
It is time for the national anthems. The Sri Lankan one first up, which will be followed by the hosts' one.