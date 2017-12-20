 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

Live Score, India (IND) vs (SL) Sri Lanka, 1st T20, Cuttack: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

Updated: 20 December 2017 19:54 IST

Live Score from the 1st T20I match between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Wednesday.

Live Score, 1st T20: India will look to start the series on a winning note. © BCCI

Rohit Sharma-led India will aim for a victory when they take on Sri Lanka for the first of three T20 Internationals at Cuttack on Wednesday. With the Test and ODI series in pocket, India will aim for another dominant performance and look to bag the T20 series as well. Without the services of skipper Virat Kohli, India did not have a dream start to their ODI series campaign at Dharamsala but bounced back in style as stand-in skipper Sharma took the attack to the opposition with his fearless batting. Having scored a record third double century in ODI, the Indian opener will eye to seal off the T20I series as well. (Live Scorecard)

Like their home series, Sri Lanka have by and large been outgunned by India, barring their one brilliant bowling performance in Dharamsala ODI, which left the Indian batsmen widely exposed in seaming conditions. Sri Lanka had their best chance in the last ODI at Vizag but collapsed after Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav ran through the top and middle batting order as they claimed three wickets each. However, T20 is a different ball game and India would look for a smooth transition to the shortest format, having endured a batting disaster in the first one-dayer.

When and Where to Watch Live: India (IND) vs (SL) Sri Lanka

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

1st T20: India vs Sri Lanka

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
14.4
1

Thisara Perera to Manish Pandey

1 run.

!

Manish Pandey is the new man in!

14.3
W

Thisara Perera to Lokesh Rahul

OUT b Thisara Perera. India have lost their third wicket.

14.2
1

Thisara Perera to MS Dhoni

Slower delivery, on the stumps, Dhoni comes down the track and hits it down to long on for a single. Perera is giving no pace at all.

14.1
1

Thisara Perera to Lokesh Rahul

Perera bowls a cutter on middle, Rahul cuts it towards backward point where the fielder makes a diving stop. Just a single taken.

!

Thisara Perera is back into the attack. He was expensive in his first over.

13.6
1

Akila Dananjaya to Lokesh Rahul

Flighted delivery, dipping in on middle, Rahul drives it back to the bowler who dives and almost collides with Dhoni. The ball rolls further and a single is taken.

13.5
0

Akila Dananjaya to Lokesh Rahul

Bowls a leg spinner, Rahul looks to sweep but misses.

13.4
1

Akila Dananjaya to MS Dhoni

Short and flat outside off, slapped towards short third man for a quick single.

13.3
4

Akila Dananjaya to MS Dhoni

FOUR! That's hit really hard! Tossed up delivery around middle, Dhoni once again skips down the track and belts it back. Rahul at the other hand takes evasive action as the ball goes through his legs to the long on fence for a boundary.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 1st T20: Shreyas Departs, India Lose Their 2nd Wicket vs SL
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Visakhapatnam: India Beat Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets To Clinch Series
Highlights India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 2nd ODI Mohali: India Beat Sri Lanka To Level Series 1-1
