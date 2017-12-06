Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5: Virat Kohli's Men On The Brink Of Historic 9th Straight Series Win

One day left and India need seven wickets to earn their ninth successive series victory. The Indian bowlers left Sri Lanka precariously placed at 31 for three and staring at another humiliation in the third and final Test. The Visitors have an Herculean task to salvage a draw from this position and it will be a miracle if Sri Lanka manage to make it. The 16 overs that they batted during the final 85 minutes of the fourth day's play was with an aim to survive rather than play positive cricket. If the scoreboard is anything to go by, the ploy boomeranged on the visitors, who were again seen wearing anti-pollution masks, the second time in the game. An intriguing day of cricket awaits on Wednesday when Sri Lanka, presented a target of 410 runs, resumes at 31 for three at the Feroz Shah Kotla. (Live Scorecard)

The pitch has not deteriorated much but it is the straighter deliveries from the spinners that is causing maximum damage. Mohammed Shami (1/8 in 3 overs), who was unwell after a three-over burst, bowled a hostile spell and accounted for Sadeera Samarawickrama (5). A barrage of short deliveries unnerved the opener, who was hit on the temple while fielding in India's first innings. Shami played on his psyche with well-disguised bouncers into his body - one such he fended awkwardly and offered a simple catch to Ajinkya Rahane in the slips. The ever-accurate Ravindra Jadeja (5-2-5-2) had Dimuth Karunaratne caught behind, giving Wriddhiman Saha his fifth catch of the match. The decision to send Suranga Lakmal (0) as nighwatchman backfired as he played on while trying a forward defensive prod.

Skipper Virat Kohli (50 off 58 balls), Rohit Sharma (50 off 49 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (67 off 91 balls) made useful contributions as India declared at 246 for five, with an overall lead of 409 runs. With a cushion of 163-run first innings lead, the Indian batsmen showed intent to score quick runs, scoring at a rate of 4.70 in the 52.2 overs they batted in the second innings. It was a 77-run stand in 17.2 overs for the third wicket between Cheteshwar Pujara (49 off 66 balls) and Dhawan in the post lunch session that set the platform for Kohli and Rohit to accelerate in the final session. The Indian skipper and his limited overs deputy added 90 runs in only 15.2 overs.