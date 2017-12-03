Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli On The Verge Of 6th Double Ton

India rode on centurions Murali Vijay (155) and Virat Kohli (156 not out) to end at 371 for four on the opening day of the third and final Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. Riding on a 283-run third wicket stand between Vijay and Kohli, India dominated the day before chinaman Lakshan Sandakan's twin strikes helped Sri Lanka recover towards the end of the day. At stumps, Kohli and Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten and steadied the ship after two quick wickets. The Sri Lankan bowlers will look to scalp wickets quickly and halt the hosts from putting up a big total once again. (Live scorecard)

Vijay, in his innings, hit 13 boundaries and recorded his fourth 150-plus score in Tests while Kohli hit 16 boundaries and notched up his eight 150-plus score in Tests. Kohli reached a personal milestone when he became the fourth fastest Indian batsman to complete 5000 runs in Test cricket. Playing in his 63rd Test, Kohli became the 11th Indian batsman to achieve the milestone, when he reached 25 in India's first innings. Sunil Gavaskar (95 innings), Virender Sehwag (99) and Sachin Tendulkar (103) are the other Indians to have achieved the feat ahead of Kohli, who took 105 innings. To go with that Kohli also managed to cross the barrier of 16,000 international runs, across all formats.

Catch live action and updates of Day 2 of 3rd Test between India and Sri Lanka

9:38 IST: Good start with the ball by the Sri Lankans. Not too many lose balls on offer for the Indians.

9:35 IST: Sandakan to share the ball with Perera. So spin from both ends.

9:32 IST: Only one coming of that first over of the day. Kohli tucks it away for a single.

9:30 IST: Perera to start the proceedings for Sri Lanka. Kohli to take strike.

9:25 IST: So both the overnight batsmen, Kohli and Rohit are out there in the middle. We are all in readiness for the second day's play.

9:20 IST: India lost a couple of wickets at the stroke of play yesterday but still on top, having scored at a healthy run-rate on the first day. The only way Sri Lanka can somewhat come back into the Test match is by picking up wickets and then follow it up with a good batting performance.

9:15 IST: Virat Kohli would look to carry on from here he left yesterday. A triple century is on the cards for Kohli? We will have to wait and see.

9:10 IST: There is a slight grass cover as it was on the first day's play but it is more superficial, reckons Sunil Gavaskar. It will only help the ball coming on to the bat.

9:05 IST: There is a slight chill in the air. The pitch looks to be as good as it was yesterday if not better.

9:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the second day's play at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

For the islanders, Sandakan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/110 while Dilruwan Perera and Lahiru Gamage picked one wicket each. Earlier, India elected to bat after winning the toss on a placid Kotla track. The Indian opening duo of Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan (23) gave a solid 42-run start before the latter gifted his wicket away to a harmless Dilruwan Perera off-break delivery.