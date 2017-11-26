Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli Goes Past 150 As India Pile On The Runs

Virat Kohli hit a century as India reached 404-3 at lunch to lead Sri Lanka by 199 runs on day three of the second Test in Nagpur on Sunday. Kohli consolidated India's position as he reached the landmark in 130 deliveries hitting 10 boundaries. This was also Kohli's 12th hundred as India captain surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 11 tons. Cheteshwar Pujara (143) looked unflappable during his 362-ball stay before controversial seamer Dasun Shanaka bowled a yorker to remove the India No 3. Pujara's innings had 14 boundaries. Along with Kohli, Pujara added 183 runs for the third wicket. (Live Scorecard)

13:30 IST: FOUR! Rohit comes forward and lofts the ball towards deep mid wicket region for a boundary. Brilliant batting from him.

13:27 IST: Rohit plays this towards backward square leg. He runs first run hard and calls for a second. Excellent running between the wickets from Rohit and Kohli.

13:23 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma smashes the ball towards mid wicket region. One bounce and a boundary. Fourth boundary for him.

13:15 IST: Drinks are on the field. India 456/4, lead by 251 runs.

13:03 IST: 150 up for Virat Kohli. India 453/4, lead by 248 runs. The Indian skipper brings up his 150 with a beautiful six towards long-on off Dilruwan Perera.

12:58 IST: Superb bouncer from Lakmal. Rohit ducks and lets it go.

12:48 IST: SIX! Rohit Sharma dances down the track and smashes Dilruwan Perera for a huge one. What a shot from the right-hander. India 438/4, lead by 233 runs.

12:42 IST: FOUR! Kohli lofts this over long-off region. One bounce and a boundary. Excellent placement from the Indian skipper.

12:25 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma comes to the crease and hits boundary of the first ball. He gets a stride and sends Perera towards deep extra cover region for a boundary. India 414/4, lead by 209 runs.

12:23 IST: WICKET! Dilruwan Perera dismisses Ajinkya Rahane for 2 runs. Another dismal show from Rahane. He departed for 4 and a duck in Kolkata Test. India 410/4, lead by 205 runs.

12:15 IST: Hello and welcome back! The second session gets underway.

11:33 IST: That's LUNCH in Nagpur. India 404/3 in 127 overs.

11:31 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli sends Shanaka towards long-on for a boundary. India 404/3, lead by 199 runs.

11:27 IST: 400 comes up for India. They lead by 195 runs. Virat Kohli 119*, Ajinkya Rahane 0*.

11:23 IST: WICKET! Dasun Shanaka ends Cheteshwar Pujara's stay at 143. Big wicket for Sri Lanka. First breakthrough of the morning. The 183-run partnership comes to an end. India 399/3, lead by 194 runs.

11:14 IST: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record:

11:11 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli smashes Shanaka towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. India 387/2, lead by 182 runs.

11:05 IST: CAPTAIN FANTASTIC

11:03 IST: With 19 centuries to his name, Kohli has equalled West Indies' Gordon Greenidge, West Indies' Clive Llyod, England's Leaonard Hutton and Australi's Mike Hussey.

11:00 IST: This is also Kohli's 10th international hundred in this calendar year - most by any captain. He went past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. The Australia had 9 hundreds in an year.

Virat Kohli now 12th Test 100 (49 inns) most by an Indian captain.

10:56 IST: CENTURY! Virat Kohli scores his 19th Test century. Incredible innings by the Indian captain. Kohli removes his helmet, raises both hands and acknowledges the fans. What a moment for him.