Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5: India Lose Rahul Early On Final Day

India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul along with Shikhar Dhawan led the hosts' fight back on Day 4.

India will push for victory on the final day of the rain-hit opening Test against Sri Lanka on Monday after Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan (94) and KL Rahul (73 not out) helped the hosts fight back by stitching together a massive 166-run partnership on Day 4. Courtesy half centuries from Rahul and Dhawan, India ended the day on 171-1, leading by 49 after wiping out a 122-run first-innings deficit. The in-form Rahul registered his ninth score of 50-plus in the last 11 innings. He got strong support from Dhawan, who recorded his fourth Test fifty. Just before the end of day four Dhawan was caught behind off paceman Dasun Shanaka as he fell six runs short from notching up his seventh Test century. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Cheteshwar Pujara, on two, was batting alongside Rahul, on 73, when bad light stopped play. Earlier, the visitors started day four at 165-4 but a disciplined Indian attack curbed the flow of runs by running through the middle-order. However, Lankan spinner Rangana Herath steadied the innings by scoring a fluent fifty against a persistent Indian pace attack. Herath stitched together a 43-run partnership with Dilruwan Perera and a 46-run partnership with Suranga Lakmal before Bhuvneshwar dismissed him for 67. The left-handed batsman showed great resolve during his knock which lasted 105 balls and included nine boundaries, which helped his team score 294.

Catch live score and updates of Day 5 of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka straight from Eden Gardens.

09:52 IST- 200 comes up for India. They extend lead to 78 runs. Kohli defends the ball for a quick single. India are 200/2

09:45 IST- FOUR! Scare for Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Dickwella misses it. India are 199/2

09:38 IST- WICKET! Lokesh Rahul misses out on his hundred. Clean bowled by Suranga Lakmal on 79. India lead Sri Lanka by 70 runs. India are 192/2

09:35 IST- India extend their lead to 70 runs. KL Rahul is batting at 79 and Pujara at 16.

09:28 IST- India have begun on a positive note. They are hitting boundaries every over. They are scoring at 6 runs per over in the first session of Day 5. India are 190/1

09:25 IST- Back-to-back FOURS! First one was beautifully driven onto the off-side while the second was a full delivery which Pujara ensured reached the boundary. India are 189/1

09:21 IST- TRIVIA! Cheteshwar Pujara becomes the third Indian cricketer, after Ravi Shastri and ML Jaisimha to have batted on all 5 days of a Test match.

09:15 IST- Lokesh Rahul faces Dasun Shanaka for the first ball of the fifth day. Slides the ball to the the on-side region for a quick single. India are 174/1

09:10 IST - Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 5's play at the Eden Gardens between India and Sri Lanka. India ended the day on 171-1, leading by 49 after wiping out a 122-run first-innings deficit.

For India, pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed both overnight batsmen, Niroshan Dickwella and Chandimal, to check Sri Lanka's progress on the morning of day four. Wicketkeeper-batsman Dickwella, who made 35, and Chandimal, 28, had scored briskly to extend their partnership to 62. Bhuvneshwar claimed four wickets each while third seamer Umesh Yadav chipped in with two. The visitors are seeking their first Test win on Indian soil in the three-match series.