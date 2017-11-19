Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4: Hosts Look To Limit Damage

Lahiru Thirimanne (51) and Angelo Mathews (52) hit fifties after Sri Lanka bowled out India for a modest 172 as the visitors closed in on a first innings lead in the opening Test at the Eden Gardens. When bad light forced early stumps on the third day, Sri Lanka were 165 for four, trailing by seven runs, with skipper Dinesh Chandimal (13) and Niroshan Dickwella (14) at the crease. Sri Lanka had taken a firm grip over the proceedings but paceman Umesh Yadav removed both Thirimanne and Mathews in the post-tea session to take off a bit of pressure from the hosts. Thirimanne and Mathews added 99 runs for the third wicket to negate the twin blows from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who removed both the Sri Lankan openers -- Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) and Dimuth Karunaratne (8). While the chips are already down for the hosts, they further received a setback when paceman Mohammed Shami walked off the field due to a right hamstring issue towards the end of the day. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India resumed at a precarious 74 for five and managed to add 98 more runs to their overnight total, which was their second lowest score against Sri Lanka at home. It is only the second time the Islanders have dismissed India in their own den below 200, after the hosts were dismissed for 167 in Chennai in December 2005. On the other side, everything seemed to fall in place for the tourists as they bowled India out to be in an advantageous position, resisted the Indian attack nicely and successfully called two DRS reviews.

Live updates between India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

09:43 IST: FOUR! Chandimal hits Bhuvneshwar towards sweeper cover for a magnificent boundary. 50-run stand comes up between Chandimal and Dickwella.

09:41 IST: FOUR! Dickwella picks the ball nicely and lofts it over long on for a boundary. Confident shot from him.

09:38 IST: FOUR! Chandimal sends Shami between mid wicket and long on. Sri Lanka 183/4, lead by 11 runs.

09:35 IST: 50 overs gone! Sri Lanka 179/4, lead by 7 runs. Dickwella 26*, Chandimal 15*.

09:27 IST: FOUR! Confident shot from Dickwella. He picks the ball nicely and flicks it away towards square leg. Scores are level.

09:18 IST: Good news for India is that Mohammed Shami, who had walked off the field late on Day 3, is up and running and seems to be bowling full tilt.

09:15 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings for India on Day 4.

09:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fourth day's play between India and Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli will be hoping that his bowlers can make an instant impact today and keep the visitors in check.

Having taken a review to overturn umpire Joel Wilson's decision which resulted in Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal, Sri Lanka took another review successfully to save Karunaratne even though the opener did not last long. Interestingly, both Thirimanne and Mathews both faced 94 balls each in their innings and struck eight boundaries each. Earlier, coming out to bat at an overnight score of 47, Cheteshwar Pujara (52 off 117) completed his half-century in the morning but could not make it big after being cleaned up by Lahiru Gamage (2/59) with a superb in-cutter.