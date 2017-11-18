Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lose Saha, Jadeja In Quick Succession vs SL

1st Test Live Score, Day 3: Onus will be on Cheteshwar Pujara to steer India out of trouble.

Two days have passed and we have witnessed only 32.5 overs in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It means that 147 overs have already been lost in the opening Test. Unless the weather improves significantly, it's difficult to see a result coming out, despite the pitch remaining spicy. The Met department seem to be convinced that there will be no rain on Saturday. The visitors have been brilliant in the match so far and India, on the other hand, have their task cut out with the onus on Cheteshwar Pujara. He has been brilliant on a difficult pitch for the batsmen and India's progress in the first innings will depend a lot on his batting. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Earlier on Day 2, Pujara came to India's rescue after Sri Lanka seamer Dasun Shanaka's twin strike had left the hosts gasping at 74 for five on a second consecutive rain-curtailed day. After Suranga Lakmal's (3/5) exploits on the first day of the rain-affected series opener, it was Shanaka's turn to steal the limelight on Friday as he removed Ajinkya Rahane (4) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4) to return with impressive figures of 2 for 23. Pujara displayed impeccable defensive technique again and struck only the errant deliveries to score during his unbeaten 47-run knock. Shanaka took both the wickets in the morning but Pujara anchored India's first innings on testing overcast conditions at the Eden Gardens. Coming to bat at the score of eight, Pujara faced 102 deliveries and struck nine fours in his knock, three runs away from what could be a memorable half-century as the India No.3 built his innings with supreme resolve.

10:53 IST: FOUR! Bhuvneshwar gets an outside edge and the ball races towards third man region for a boundary. India 134/8 in 52.3 overs.

10:50 IST: WICKET! Dilruwan Perera strikes again, Wriddhiman Saha departs for 29 runs. India 128/7 in 51.4 overs.

10:42 IST: WICKET! A loud LBW appeal from Dilruwan Perera. Umpire says NOT OUT. And, Sri Lanka have asked for a review. And, It's OUT. Dilruwan Perera strikes, Jadeja departs for 22. India 128/7 in 51.4 overs.

10:39 IST: FOUR! Saha sends Shanaka towards sweeper cover for a boundary. India 127/6 in 51 overs.

10:18 IST: SIX! What a shot from Jadeja. Beautiful timing from him. He picks the ball nicely and lofts it over mid-on region. India 121/6 in 46 overs.

10:14 IST: FOUR! Saha gets an outside edge and the ball races towards the third man region for another boundary. India 113/6 in 44.4 overs.

10:08 IST: FOUR! Wriddhiman Saha uses the pace, opens the face of the bat and guides the ball towards third man for a boundary. India 106/6 in 44 overs.

09:57 IST: FOUR! That's Jadeja's special. He waits till the end and sends the ball towards sweeper cover region for a boundary. India 97/6 in 41.3 overs.

09:50 IST: A loud caught behind appeal. Umpire says NOT OUT. Sri Lanka have asked for a review. And, it's NOT OUT. Saha survives.

09:49 IST: FOUR! Saha sends Gamage towards long on for another boundary. India 90/6 in 39.5 overs.

09:46 IST: FOUR! Excellent shot from Saha. The wicket-keeper batsman slashes the ball hard for a boundary. India 86/6 in 39.3 overs.

09:41 IST: Wriddhiman Saha drives the ball beautifully towards deep extra cover. He will get a couple.

09:39 IST: Ravindra Jadeja is the new man at the crease.

09:36 IST: WICKET! Lahiru Gamage gets the first breakthrough of the morning, castles Cheteshwar Pujara for 52 runs. What a delivery from him. There was a gap between bat and pad and Gamage does the job for Lankans. India 79/6 in 37.2 overs.

09:19 IST: FIFTY! Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his 16th half-century off 108 balls. India 79/5 in 34 overs.

Cheteshwar Pujara in November 2017...

204, 3 vs Jharkand at Rajkot

182 vs Gujarat at Rajkot

52* vs Sri Lanka at Kolkata

441* runs in 4 inns!#IndvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 18, 2017

09:14 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha are making their way to the middle. Pujara is three runs short of his half-century.

09:06 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara going through his routines on Day 3.

09:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens.

Only 105 minutes of play was possible on the second day in the morning session before the skies opened up. Lunch had to be called early after rain interrupted play half hour before the break. The rain continued to come down hard, which meant no play was possible after lunch forcing the umpires to call off day's proceedings prematurely again. After just 11.5 overs were bowled on Thursday, the Sri Lankan bowlers managed to get through 21 overs on Friday. The play is scheduled to begin 15 minutes early on all the three days now, which means that the day's play will start at 9:15 am.