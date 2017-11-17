Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2: Hosts Eye Revival After Top Order Collapse

The first day's play between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens served as a reality check for the hosts as they get ready to tour South Africa in December-January. With a little bit of grass covering and the conditions in favour of the bowlers, the top order wobbled as the visitors made full use of the pace and swing. Suranga Lakmal thrived on the wicket conducive to fast bowling and ripped apart India's top three batsmen on Day 1 of the first Test. With KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli back in the hut, the onus will be on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to get the hosts back on track. (Live Scorecard)

Lakmal's sensational spell, in which he struck thrice without conceding a run in six overs, saw him remove opener Lokesh Rahul on the first ball of the match after play began three and a half hours late due to wet conditions. His other two victims were Shikhar Dhawan (8), who played a loose shot in testing conditions to play on to his stumps, and India captain Virat Kohli (0), who was trapped in front off a ball that came in sharply. Bad-light and rain led to multiple interruptions before umpires decided to call off the day's play with just 11.5 overs being bowled.

08:39 IST: It's not raining on the grounds at the moment. If it remains the same, the match should begin on the stipulated time.

08:35 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka. The hosts were left reeling after a sensational spell of fast bowling from Suranga Lakmal on Day 1. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will be key to India's hopes of a revival.

In the second over after tea, skipper Kohli was trapped anticipating an away delivery when the ball sharply cut back in. Kohli went for the review but was given out on umpire's call to bring his innings to an end with zero from 11 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on eight after playing 43 deliveries in an anxious stay at the crease with Ajinkya Rahane at the other end. Bad light and rain meant only an hour's play was possible in the day. The first session was washed away due to drizzle and a wet outfield, and the second session began at 1.42 pm as play was possible only for 43 minutes. The post-tea period began at 3.30 pm and there was no change to India's score in the session but the Lankans added the prized-wicket of Kohli in a 17-minute session.