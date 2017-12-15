Lasith Malinga Not Picked In Sri Lanka T20 Squad, Suranga Lakmal Rested

 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

Updated: 15 December 2017 19:59 IST

Veteran seamer Lasith Malinga has been ignored for the upcoming T20I series against India.

Veteran seamer Lasith Malinga has been dropped from the Sri Lankan T20 series against India © AFP

Veteran seamer Lasith Malinga has been ignored for the upcoming T20I series against India to be played right after the ODIs. The T20I series will start on December 20 and the list of players has been ratified by sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera. However, the list also goes on to say that Malinga has not been dropped but rested without stating any other reason. Malinga was last seen the Bangladesh Premier League.

Senior players Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Thirimanne have been rested. Vishwa Fernando and Dasun Shanaka have replaced them in the squad.

The first match will be played at Cuttack on December 20 followed by matches in Indore and Mumbai on December 22 and 24 respectively.

Squad: Thisara Perera(c), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Separamadu Lasith Malinga Ranasinghe Arachchige Suranga Lakmal India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Lasith Malings has been ignored for the upcoming T20I series vs India
  • Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Thirimanne have been rested
  • Vishwa Fernando and Dasun Shanaka have replaced them in the squad
