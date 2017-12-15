Lasith Malinga Not Picked In Sri Lanka T20 Squad, Suranga Lakmal Rested

Veteran seamer Lasith Malinga has been ignored for the upcoming T20I series against India to be played right after the ODIs. The T20I series will start on December 20 and the list of players has been ratified by sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera. However, the list also goes on to say that Malinga has not been dropped but rested without stating any other reason. Malinga was last seen the Bangladesh Premier League.

Senior players Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Thirimanne have been rested. Vishwa Fernando and Dasun Shanaka have replaced them in the squad.

The first match will be played at Cuttack on December 20 followed by matches in Indore and Mumbai on December 22 and 24 respectively.

Squad: Thisara Perera(c), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera

